Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Bridgeton
/
Bridgeton
/
Cake
Bridgeton restaurants that serve cake
Inka Chicken
22 S Laurel St, Bridgeton
No reviews yet
Dark Chocolate layer cake
$5.16
More about Inka Chicken
PIZZA
Green Olive I
610 Shiloh Pike, Bridgeton
Avg 3.4
(111 reviews)
Cakes
$7.00
Skyscrapper Cakes
$9.00
App Crab Cakes
$12.59
Five mini crab cakes made with
jumbo lump crabmeat, served with
lemon and drawn butter.
More about Green Olive I
Browse other tasty dishes in Bridgeton
Chicken Wraps
More near Bridgeton to explore
Wilmington
Avg 4.4
(104 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Middletown
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Blackwood
No reviews yet
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Smyrna
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Swedesboro
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Mays Landing
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(515 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(467 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(186 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(684 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(266 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(274 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston