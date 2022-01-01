Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Bridgeton

Go
Bridgeton restaurants
Toast

Bridgeton restaurants that serve cake

Inka Chicken image

 

Inka Chicken

22 S Laurel St, Bridgeton

No reviews yet
DeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dark Chocolate layer cake$5.16
More about Inka Chicken
Green Olive I image

PIZZA

Green Olive I

610 Shiloh Pike, Bridgeton

Avg 3.4 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cakes$7.00
Skyscrapper Cakes$9.00
App Crab Cakes$12.59
Five mini crab cakes made with
jumbo lump crabmeat, served with
lemon and drawn butter.
More about Green Olive I

Browse other tasty dishes in Bridgeton

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Bridgeton to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Blackwood

No reviews yet

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Swedesboro

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Mays Landing

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (467 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston