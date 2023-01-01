Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Bridgeton

Bridgeton restaurants
Bridgeton restaurants that serve crab cakes

Hopewell Subs & Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Hopewell Subs & Pizza

608 Shiloh Pike, Bridgeton

Avg 4.2 (436 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake$4.99
More about Hopewell Subs & Pizza
Green Olive I image

PIZZA

Green Olive I

610 Shiloh Pike, Bridgeton

Avg 3.4 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$11.99
Large crab cake made with jumbo lump crab meat,
served on a country round roll with lettuce,
tomato and tartar sauce.
App Crab Cakes$14.99
Five mini crab cakes made with
jumbo lump crabmeat, served with
lemon and drawn butter.
Crab Cakes$24.99
Two large crab cakes made with jumbo lump
crabmeat, served with lemon, drawn butter,
baked potato and vegetable medley.
More about Green Olive I

