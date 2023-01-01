Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Bridgeton

Go
Bridgeton restaurants
Toast

Bridgeton restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Item pic

 

The Southern Affair - South Wood State Prison

215 South Burlington Road, Bridgeton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$8.50
More about The Southern Affair - South Wood State Prison
Green Olive I image

PIZZA

Green Olive I

610 Shiloh Pike, Bridgeton

Avg 3.4 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Sweet Potato Fries$3.50
More about Green Olive I

Browse other tasty dishes in Bridgeton

Chicken Wraps

Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chicken Tenders

Stromboli

Chef Salad

Cake

Chicken Fried Steaks

Map

More near Bridgeton to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.4 (133 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Blackwood

No reviews yet

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Mays Landing

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Swedesboro

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (672 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (657 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (945 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (376 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (371 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (276 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston