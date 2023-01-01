Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Bridgeton
/
Bridgeton
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Bridgeton restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
The Southern Affair - South Wood State Prison
215 South Burlington Road, Bridgeton
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$8.50
More about The Southern Affair - South Wood State Prison
PIZZA
Green Olive I
610 Shiloh Pike, Bridgeton
Avg 3.4
(111 reviews)
Side Sweet Potato Fries
$3.50
More about Green Olive I
Browse other tasty dishes in Bridgeton
Chicken Wraps
Caesar Salad
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Chicken Tenders
Stromboli
Chef Salad
Cake
Chicken Fried Steaks
More near Bridgeton to explore
Wilmington
Avg 4.4
(133 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(18 restaurants)
Middletown
Avg 4.7
(15 restaurants)
Blackwood
No reviews yet
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Mays Landing
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Smyrna
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Swedesboro
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(18 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(672 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(657 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(265 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(945 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(376 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(371 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(276 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston