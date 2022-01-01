Bridgets Steakhouse
Tell Only Your Best Friends! A Modern Steakhouse situated one block from the Ambler Train Station featuring USDA Prime Meats, Fresh Seafood, Delicious Small Plates and Extensive Wine & Spirits Selection!
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
8 West Butler Avenue • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
8 West Butler Avenue
Ambler PA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Artesano Cafe & Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
A King's Cafe 218
Come in and enjoy!
Sabrina's Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Bok Bar
Come in and enjoy!