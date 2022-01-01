Go
Toast

Bridgets Steakhouse

Tell Only Your Best Friends! A Modern Steakhouse situated one block from the Ambler Train Station featuring USDA Prime Meats, Fresh Seafood, Delicious Small Plates and Extensive Wine & Spirits Selection!

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

8 West Butler Avenue • $$$

Avg 4 (206 reviews)

Popular Items

Steamed Dumplings$13.00
Diver Scallops$20.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
TV
Seating
Reservations
Takeout

Location

8 West Butler Avenue

Ambler PA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Artesano Cafe & Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

A King's Cafe 218

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sabrina's Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bok Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston