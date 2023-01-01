Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Bridgeville

Bridgeville restaurants
Bridgeville restaurants that serve nachos

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Crafty Jackalope

608 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville

Avg 4.7 (2810 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$9.99
More about The Crafty Jackalope
TACOS

Lucha Street Tacos

3181 Washington Pike, Bridgeville

Avg 4.1 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos Cargados (Loaded Nachos)$10.00
Start with corn tortilla chips, your choice of meat, shredded cheddar cheese, our delicious queso, diced tomatoes, salsa, a drizzle of lime crema and cholula and topped with fried jalapenos.
More about Lucha Street Tacos

