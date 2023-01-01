Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Bridgeville

Go
Bridgeville restaurants
Toast

Bridgeville restaurants that serve tacos

The Crafty Jackalope image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Crafty Jackalope

608 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville

Avg 4.7 (2810 reviews)
Takeout
3 Tacos$8.99
More about The Crafty Jackalope
Item pic

TACOS

Lucha Street Tacos

3181 Washington Pike, Bridgeville

Avg 4.1 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Black Bean Guac Taco$3.75
Shredded Lettuce, house made black beans, house made guacamole, diced tomatoes and salsa verde topped with a drizzle of lime crema.
Surf n Turf Taco$5.00
Cilantro lime rice, flank steak, with crab sticks topped with a drizzle of lime crema and crumbled queso.
Fire Grilled Chicken Taco$3.75
Slow cooked chicken thighs, pico de gallo, roasted corn and black beans, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, queso blanco and finished with a drizzle of chipotle crema
More about Lucha Street Tacos

Browse other tasty dishes in Bridgeville

Chicken Tenders

Chips And Salsa

Grilled Chicken

Steak Salad

Chicken Wraps

Veal Parmesan

Fish Sandwiches

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Bridgeville to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (294 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Canonsburg

Avg 3 (10 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (294 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (468 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (810 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (258 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (951 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (403 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston