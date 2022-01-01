Bridgewater Bank Tavern and Restaurant
Bridgewater Bank Tavern is a small bar located between Manchester and Saline on Austin Rd. Check them out for cold beer, good food, and fun times!
FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
8452 Boettner Rd • $
Location
8452 Boettner Rd
Saline MI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
Salt Springs offers handcrafted & locally sourced food, true-to-style craft beer, cider, wine, and spirits. We're in a 121 year old former church in the heart of Saline featuring expansive panels of stained glass panels inside and an outdoor Biergarten!
