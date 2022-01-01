Bridgewater restaurants you'll love
Bridgewater's top cuisines
Must-try Bridgewater restaurants
Cape Cod Cafe - Bridgewater
220 Winter Street, Bridgewater
|Popular items
|Tender Basket
|$13.25
5 fried tenders with your choice of sauce with side of fries
|Fried Tenders
|$12.75
Breaded and fried with your choice of sauce
|Cheesy Garlic Bites
|$7.99
Garlic cheddar cheese curds battered and fried served with marinara.
PIZZA • PASTA
Papa Gino's
233 Broad Street, Bridgewater
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$3.19
|Cheese Breadsticks
|Cheese Pizza
Crispi's Italian Cuisine
136 Broad St, Bridgewater
|Popular items
|Saltimbocca
sauteed with mushrooms & prosciutto, with eggplant & provolone, touch of demiglace, with a sage & sherry cream sauce
|Parmigiana
chicken or veal, lightly fried, topped with provolone cheese and tomato sauce
|Crispi's Marinated Tips
|$21.00
Hand trimmed marinated Angus Steak tips
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Barrett's Alehouse Bridgewater
425 Bedford Street, Bridgewater
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Melt
|$16.00
fried chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, pressed sourdough, choice of plain, buffalo or bbq
|Chicken Wings
|$14.00
chicken wings served with carrots and celery, choice of sauce: asian sweet chili, bbq, buffalo, garlic parmesan, gold fever, teriyaki, plain
|Chicken Tenders
|$13.00
crispy tenders served with carrots and celery, choice of sauce: asian sweet chili, bbq, buffalo, garlic parmesan, gold fever, teriyaki, plain
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Greyhound Tavern
39 Broad St, Bridgewater
|Popular items
|Homemade Mac & Chz
|$15.00
Penne pasta, homemade cheese sauce, panko breadcrumbs
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.00
Crispy chicken mixed with romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan cheese & caesar dressing
|Gold Fever Pizza
|$15.00
gold fever crispy chicken with shredded mozzarella topped with scallions & a bleu cheese drizzle