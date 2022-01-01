Bridgewater restaurants you'll love

Bridgewater restaurants
Toast
  • Bridgewater

Bridgewater's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Must-try Bridgewater restaurants

Cape Cod Cafe - Bridgewater image

 

Cape Cod Cafe - Bridgewater

220 Winter Street, Bridgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tender Basket$13.25
5 fried tenders with your choice of sauce with side of fries
Fried Tenders$12.75
Breaded and fried with your choice of sauce
Cheesy Garlic Bites$7.99
Garlic cheddar cheese curds battered and fried served with marinara.
More about Cape Cod Cafe - Bridgewater
Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA

Papa Gino's

233 Broad Street, Bridgewater

Avg 3.6 (162 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$3.19
Cheese Breadsticks
Cheese Pizza
More about Papa Gino's
Crispi's Italian Cuisine image

 

Crispi's Italian Cuisine

136 Broad St, Bridgewater

Avg 4.2 (463 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Saltimbocca
sauteed with mushrooms & prosciutto, with eggplant & provolone, touch of demiglace, with a sage & sherry cream sauce
Parmigiana
chicken or veal, lightly fried, topped with provolone cheese and tomato sauce
Crispi's Marinated Tips$21.00
Hand trimmed marinated Angus Steak tips
More about Crispi's Italian Cuisine
Barrett's Alehouse Bridgewater image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Barrett's Alehouse Bridgewater

425 Bedford Street, Bridgewater

Avg 4 (918 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Chicken Melt$16.00
fried chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, pressed sourdough, choice of plain, buffalo or bbq
Chicken Wings$14.00
chicken wings served with carrots and celery, choice of sauce: asian sweet chili, bbq, buffalo, garlic parmesan, gold fever, teriyaki, plain
Chicken Tenders$13.00
crispy tenders served with carrots and celery, choice of sauce: asian sweet chili, bbq, buffalo, garlic parmesan, gold fever, teriyaki, plain
More about Barrett's Alehouse Bridgewater
Greyhound Tavern image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Greyhound Tavern

39 Broad St, Bridgewater

Avg 4.4 (501 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Homemade Mac & Chz$15.00
Penne pasta, homemade cheese sauce, panko breadcrumbs
Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
Crispy chicken mixed with romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan cheese & caesar dressing
Gold Fever Pizza$15.00
gold fever crispy chicken with shredded mozzarella topped with scallions & a bleu cheese drizzle
More about Greyhound Tavern
Barrett's Olde Scotland Links image

 

Barrett's Olde Scotland Links

695 Pine Street, Brigdewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Barrett's Olde Scotland Links

