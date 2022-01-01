Bridgewater pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Bridgewater
More about Cape Cod Cafe - Bridgewater
Cape Cod Cafe - Bridgewater
220 Winter Street, Bridgewater
|Popular items
|Chix Broc Bacon Salad
|$16.75
Broccoli and marinated chicken piled onto our greek salad, topped with bacon and homemade croutons
|Buffalo Chicken Dip
|$11.50
Mix of Chicken, cheeses and our homemade hot sauce served with tortilla chips
|Classic
|$14.75
Lettuce, red onion and tomato with American cheese
More about Papa Gino's
PIZZA • PASTA
Papa Gino's
233 Broad Street, Bridgewater
|Popular items
|The "Works"
|Buffalo Chicken Ranch
|Cheese Pizza
More about Greyhound Tavern
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Greyhound Tavern
39 Broad St, Bridgewater
|Popular items
|Bear Burger
|$14.00
8oz burger topped w/lettuce, tomato & onion served on a brioche bun
|Boneless Tenders
|$11.00
Classic Boneless Chicken Tenders with your choice of plain, buffalo, bbq, gold fever or garlic parmesan
|Gold Fever Pizza
|$15.00
gold fever crispy chicken with shredded mozzarella topped with scallions & a bleu cheese drizzle