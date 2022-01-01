Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bridgewater pizza restaurants you'll love

Bridgewater restaurants
Must-try pizza restaurants in Bridgewater

Cape Cod Cafe - Bridgewater image

 

Cape Cod Cafe - Bridgewater

220 Winter Street, Bridgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chix Broc Bacon Salad$16.75
Broccoli and marinated chicken piled onto our greek salad, topped with bacon and homemade croutons
Buffalo Chicken Dip$11.50
Mix of Chicken, cheeses and our homemade hot sauce served with tortilla chips
Classic$14.75
Lettuce, red onion and tomato with American cheese
More about Cape Cod Cafe - Bridgewater
Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA

Papa Gino's

233 Broad Street, Bridgewater

Avg 3.6 (162 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The "Works"
Buffalo Chicken Ranch
Cheese Pizza
More about Papa Gino's
Greyhound Tavern image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Greyhound Tavern

39 Broad St, Bridgewater

Avg 4.4 (501 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bear Burger$14.00
8oz burger topped w/lettuce, tomato & onion served on a brioche bun
Boneless Tenders$11.00
Classic Boneless Chicken Tenders with your choice of plain, buffalo, bbq, gold fever or garlic parmesan
Gold Fever Pizza$15.00
gold fever crispy chicken with shredded mozzarella topped with scallions & a bleu cheese drizzle
More about Greyhound Tavern

