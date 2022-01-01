Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Bridgewater

Bridgewater restaurants
Bridgewater restaurants that serve caesar salad

Cape Cod Cafe - Bridgewater image

 

Cape Cod Cafe - Bridgewater

220 Winter Street, Bridgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Caesar Salad$13.25
Romaine topped with shaved Parmesan and homemade croutons
More about Cape Cod Cafe - Bridgewater
Barrett's Alehouse Bridgewater image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Barrett's Alehouse Bridgewater

425 Bedford Street, Bridgewater

Avg 4 (918 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Small Caesar Salad$6.00
crisp romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, creamy caesar dressing
Large Caesar Salad$12.00
crisp romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, creamy caesar dressing
More about Barrett's Alehouse Bridgewater
Greyhound Tavern image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Greyhound Tavern

39 Broad St, Bridgewater

Avg 4.4 (501 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Medium Caesar Salad$6.00
Large Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine, parmesan and garlic croutons
More about Greyhound Tavern

