Caesar salad in Bridgewater
Bridgewater restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about Cape Cod Cafe - Bridgewater
Cape Cod Cafe - Bridgewater
220 Winter Street, Bridgewater
|Caesar Salad
|$13.25
Romaine topped with shaved Parmesan and homemade croutons
More about Barrett's Alehouse Bridgewater
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Barrett's Alehouse Bridgewater
425 Bedford Street, Bridgewater
|Small Caesar Salad
|$6.00
crisp romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, creamy caesar dressing
|Large Caesar Salad
|$12.00
crisp romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, creamy caesar dressing