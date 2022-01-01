Bridgewater restaurants you'll love

Bridgewater restaurants
Toast
  Bridgewater

Bridgewater's top cuisines

Burger
Burgers
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Bridgewater restaurants

NexDine image

 

NexDine

700 Rte 202/206, Bridgewater

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CALIFORNIA TURKEY BURGER
Fresh Ground Turkey Burger, Avocado, Tomato & Red Onion on a Whole Wheat Roll
CHOPPED MEDITERRANEAN SALAD
Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Diced Cucumber,Red Onion, Chickpeas, Kalamata Olives, and Feta Cheese
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Roasted Chicken, Jalapeño Peppers, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese & Ranch Dressing
Dartcor image

 

Dartcor

1023 US Highway, Bridgewater

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$5.95
Chopped Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Grape Tomatoes, Imported Olives, Caesar Dressing
Turkey Club$7.50
Roasted Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Mayonnaise, Choice of Bread
Smash Burger$6.95
Brisket Blend Burger, Caramelized Onions, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun
Char Burger and Creamery image

 

Char Burger and Creamery

779 US Highway 202, Bridgewater

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Char Burger$6.99
Secret sauce, American cheese, minced onions, pickles, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun
Chicken Nuggets$4.99
Breaded chicken bites, comeback sauce
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Breaded Chicken, white bbq sauce, hot honey, brioche bun
Quesadillas

Caesar Salad

