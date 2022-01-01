Bridgewater restaurants you'll love
NexDine
700 Rte 202/206, Bridgewater
|Popular items
|CALIFORNIA TURKEY BURGER
Fresh Ground Turkey Burger, Avocado, Tomato & Red Onion on a Whole Wheat Roll
|CHOPPED MEDITERRANEAN SALAD
Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Diced Cucumber,Red Onion, Chickpeas, Kalamata Olives, and Feta Cheese
|CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Roasted Chicken, Jalapeño Peppers, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese & Ranch Dressing
Dartcor
1023 US Highway, Bridgewater
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$5.95
Chopped Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Grape Tomatoes, Imported Olives, Caesar Dressing
|Turkey Club
|$7.50
Roasted Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Mayonnaise, Choice of Bread
|Smash Burger
|$6.95
Brisket Blend Burger, Caramelized Onions, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun
Char Burger and Creamery
779 US Highway 202, Bridgewater
|Popular items
|Char Burger
|$6.99
Secret sauce, American cheese, minced onions, pickles, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun
|Chicken Nuggets
|$4.99
Breaded chicken bites, comeback sauce
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Breaded Chicken, white bbq sauce, hot honey, brioche bun