Tacos in Bridgewater
Bridgewater restaurants that serve tacos
Dartcor - 200 / 400 Crossings
200 Crossing Blvd, Bridgewater
|TUESDAY: Street Tacos
|$11.95
Carne Asada or Rare Tuna, Flour Tortillas, Shredded Cabbage, Pickled Onions, Queso Fresco, Pico de Gallo, Street Corn Salad
Dartcor - Bridgewater Cafe
1023 US Highway, Bridgewater
|Taco Rice or Salad Bowl
|$8.95
Spicy Chicken Tinga or Chili Beef w/ Peppers Olives Black Beans Corn Cheddar Pickled Jalapenos Salsa Sour Cream Served Over Spanish Rice or Chopped Romaine Side Tortilla Chips
|Shrimp Tacos
|$9.95
Shrimp Sauteed in Garlic and Cumin, Warm Corn Tortillas, Sante Fe Slaw (Cabbage Corn Bell Peppers Red Onions Lime Cilantro), Cilantro Crema, Lime and Sliced Chilis,