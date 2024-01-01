Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Bridgewater

Bridgewater restaurants
Bridgewater restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Dartcor - 200 / 400 Crossings

200 Crossing Blvd, Bridgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TUESDAY: Street Tacos$11.95
Carne Asada or Rare Tuna, Flour Tortillas, Shredded Cabbage, Pickled Onions, Queso Fresco, Pico de Gallo, Street Corn Salad
More about Dartcor - 200 / 400 Crossings
Item pic

 

Dartcor - Bridgewater Cafe

1023 US Highway, Bridgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Rice or Salad Bowl$8.95
Spicy Chicken Tinga or Chili Beef w/ Peppers Olives Black Beans Corn Cheddar Pickled Jalapenos Salsa Sour Cream Served Over Spanish Rice or Chopped Romaine Side Tortilla Chips
Shrimp Tacos$9.95
Shrimp Sauteed in Garlic and Cumin, Warm Corn Tortillas, Sante Fe Slaw (Cabbage Corn Bell Peppers Red Onions Lime Cilantro), Cilantro Crema, Lime and Sliced Chilis,
More about Dartcor - Bridgewater Cafe

