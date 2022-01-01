Brienzo's Wood Fired Pizza

Go
We are located in beautiful downtown Peoria Heights, IL. We specialize in custom created individual Italian gourmet wood fired pizzas, salads, Italian gelato, appetizers and craft beer as well as wine on tap. Seasonal patio seating available. Dine in, carryout and delivery! Brienzo's can be delivered through the following services: Order2Eat or Uber Eats at www.brienzospizza.com

PIZZA • SALADS

4450 N Prospect Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (698 reviews)

Popular Items

Margherita$12.95
marinara, extra virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella, sweet basil
Carnivore$13.95
marinara, italian sausage, smoked bacon, ham, cup n char pepperoni, mozz/prov blend cheese
Plain Cheese$8.75
BBQ Chicken$13.95
bbq sauce, bbq chicken, cheddar, red onion, mozz/prov blend cheese, smoked gouda
Bianca$12.95
extra virgin olive oil, fresh spinach, ricotta, roasted garlic, shaved parmesan, mozz/prov blend cheese
Wood Fired Chicken Wings (1 LB)$14.95
One pound of wood fired chicken wings baked to a crispy perfection!
NO HALF ORDER OF SAUCES!
Beer Cheese Breadsticks$7.95
Wood fired and buttered with our house garlic sauce and sprinkled with parmesan cheese, served with our famous beer cheese (5)
Brienzo$13.95
marinara, italian meatballs, sausage, sweet red peppers, ricotta, mozz/prov blend cheese
Mediterranean$14.50
extra virgin olive oil, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, feta cheese, chopped tomatoes, roasted garlic, mozz/prov blend cheese, balsamic glaze
Build Your Own$8.75
choice of sauce, mozz/prov blend cheese with your choice of toppings...extra charge for gluten free or cauliflower crust
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4450 N Prospect Rd

Peoria Heights IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
