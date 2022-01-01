Brigantine restaurants you'll love
Must-try Brigantine restaurants
Kook Burger
3101 Revere Blvd, Brigantine
|Popular items
|Plain Joe
|$8.75
4oz certified angus beef smash patty, cheddar cheese on a brioche bun
|Kalifornia Klassic
|$12.80
4oz certified angus beef smash patty, shredded iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, raw onion, pickles, house made guacamole, Kook sauce on a brioche bun
|Regular Fries
|$4.25
Thick cut french fries, sea salt
Mission cafe
3201 W Brigantine ave, Brigantine
|Popular items
|Chocolate Milk
|$7.50
chocolate protein, banana, peanut butter with coconut milk
|PB&J
|$7.50
banana, strawberries, peanut butter with almond milk
|Shore Bowl
|$10.95
coconut base topped with granola, chocolate protein, banana, strawberry with a drizzle of honey
Soulberri
1106 Brigantine Ave, Brigantine
Black Turtle Coffee
3101 Revere Boulevard, Brigantine
Cordivari's Restaurant
3004 West Brigantine Avenue, Brigantine