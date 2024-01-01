Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Brigantine

Go
Brigantine restaurants
Toast

Brigantine restaurants that serve scallops

Item pic

 

LaScala's Beach House

1400 Ocean Avenue, Brigantine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Shrimp & Scallops$28.00
Broccoli Rabe, White Beans, Garlic & Oil
More about LaScala's Beach House
Consumer pic

 

Pirates Den

1219 East Brigantine Ave, Brigantine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Broiled Sea Scallops$23.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
Fried Sea Scallops$24.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
EB - Fried Flounder, Shrimp & Scallops$22.00
Include choice of soup of the day or side salad, beverage and pudding
More about Pirates Den

Browse other tasty dishes in Brigantine

Cake

Chai Lattes

Hot Chocolate

Croissants

Muffins

Cappuccino

Cheesecake

Map

More near Brigantine to explore

Beach Haven

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Somers Point

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Absecon

No reviews yet

Margate City

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Northfield

No reviews yet

Pleasantville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (786 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (323 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1060 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1500 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (517 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston