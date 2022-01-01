Go
Briggs Corner Pizzeria

Briggs Corner Pizzeria has always been noted for its authentic and flavorful pizza, but we offer you so much more. Our chefs have lined up a wide variety of dishes, from mouth-watering Greek dishes to whole and tasty American dishes. Whether it's our daily drink specials from the bar or special luncheon offerings, our goal is to treat our guests to great food and drinks. We now have a gluten free pizza crust as an option as well. Stop by today and see our newly renovated restaurant in which social distanced sitting and barriers have been thought of to maximize a safe environment for our guests. See what treats our staff has in store for you, from salads, to appetizer and entrée specials, fun kids meals and exciting desserts, there is something for everyone at Briggs Corner.

PIZZA • GRILL

1123 Oak hill ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (1690 reviews)

Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks$8.25
Chicken Wings$9.75
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.75
Romaine lettuce, marinated grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing
Chicken Fingers$9.75
Large Greek Salad$9.75
Fish & Chips$17.00
Deep fried and served with coleslaw and fries.
Small Cheese Pizza$10.25
French Fries
Large House Salad$8.25
Large Cheese Pizza$14.25
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Drive-Thru
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1123 Oak hill ave

Attleboro MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

