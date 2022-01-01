Briggs Corner Pizzeria
Briggs Corner Pizzeria has always been noted for its authentic and flavorful pizza, but we offer you so much more. Our chefs have lined up a wide variety of dishes, from mouth-watering Greek dishes to whole and tasty American dishes. Whether it's our daily drink specials from the bar or special luncheon offerings, our goal is to treat our guests to great food and drinks. We now have a gluten free pizza crust as an option as well. Stop by today and see our newly renovated restaurant in which social distanced sitting and barriers have been thought of to maximize a safe environment for our guests. See what treats our staff has in store for you, from salads, to appetizer and entrée specials, fun kids meals and exciting desserts, there is something for everyone at Briggs Corner.
PIZZA • GRILL
1123 Oak hill ave • $$
1123 Oak hill ave
Attleboro MA
Nearby restaurants
Bliss Restaurant
Ask your grandparents where their favorite place to get ice cream is, the answer is almost always…Bliss! Here at the Bliss Restaurant, we still serve great food and delicious, fresh made ice cream to our valued customers and friends. We have been a member of the Attleboro community since 1929, and look forward to many more years of putting smiles on the faces of everyone who walks through our doors
Bliss Dairy Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Burgundian
A Brasserie located in the heart of downtown Attleboro. We are a coffee shop meets beer bar featuring Well-Travelled Street Food, our famous Liege Waffles, and a convivial atmosphere.
Don & Gigi's Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria
An Upscale Casual Italian Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!