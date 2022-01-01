Briggs Corner Pizzeria has always been noted for its authentic and flavorful pizza, but we offer you so much more. Our chefs have lined up a wide variety of dishes, from mouth-watering Greek dishes to whole and tasty American dishes. Whether it's our daily drink specials from the bar or special luncheon offerings, our goal is to treat our guests to great food and drinks. We now have a gluten free pizza crust as an option as well. Stop by today and see our newly renovated restaurant in which social distanced sitting and barriers have been thought of to maximize a safe environment for our guests. See what treats our staff has in store for you, from salads, to appetizer and entrée specials, fun kids meals and exciting desserts, there is something for everyone at Briggs Corner.



PIZZA • GRILL

1123 Oak hill ave • $$