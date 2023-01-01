Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
Brigham City
/
Brigham City
/
Chicken Tenders
Brigham City restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Calls Drive In
1630 South Highway 89, Perry
No reviews yet
Chicken Strips
$6.25
More about Calls Drive In
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Rusted Spoon - Perry, Utah
2645 S US Hwy 89, Perry
Avg 4
(238 reviews)
Chicken Strip Platter
$13.99
Kids #6 Chicken Strips
$5.49
More about The Rusted Spoon - Perry, Utah
