Bright Penny Brewing - Account Expansion
Brewery/Restaurant
4000 Arrowhead Blvd. Ste. 140
Location
4000 Arrowhead Blvd. Ste. 140
Mebane NC
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bright Penny Brewing Co.
Come in and enjoy!
The Habit Coffee Company
Crafted coffee and tea, just the way you want!
Yonder
Come in and enjoy!
Radius Pizzeria & Pub
Globally-inspired comfort food & brick oven pizzeria, with a conversation-friendly bar, and outdoor dining. Staffed by good folks serving all peoples, pooches and food interests; we care about each other, our community and the planet!