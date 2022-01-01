Go
Bright Penny Brewing Co.

107 N. Seventh St.

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza$9.99
Bright Penny tomato sauce base topped with shredded cheddar cheese
Farmer's Market$13.25
Bright Penny tomato sauce base topped with sliced crimini mushroom, caramelized onion, sliced black olive, and sliced provolone cheese, finished with fresh arugula
Family Friendly$14.99
Bright Penny tomato sauce base topped with local Mac's Farm Sausage, pepperoni, and Bacio's mozzarella
Kenna's Pretzel$7.99
Large Bavarian style pretzel, lightly salted and served with Offended Opinion Amber beer cheese.
Margharita Pizza$13.25
Bright Penny tomato sauce base topped with sliced Roma tomatoes, Bacio mozzarella cheese, and finished with local Woodlawn Roots micro basil
Little Italy$14.75
Bright Penny tomato sauce base topped with pepperoni, local Daniel Boone country ham, capers, Bacio's mozzarella, and finished with local Woodlawn Roots micro basil
The 4-1-2$14.74
BBQ sauce base topped with diced chicken breast, diced bacon, shaved red onion, sliced jalapeno, cheddar cheese, and finished with BBQ sauce & rosemary honey drizzle
Sweet and Salty$15.25
Garlic oil base topped with shaved prosciutto, sliced black mission figs, crumbled goat cheese, finished with fresh arugula and balsamic glaze
Buffalo Chicken Dip$8.99
Diced chicken breast simmered in creamy buffalo sauce topped with fresh sliced jalapeno and served with toasted pita bread.
Pepperoni Pizza$10.99
Bright Penny tomato sauce base topped with sliced pepperoni and cheddar cheese
Location

107 N. Seventh St.

Mebane NC

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bright Penny Brewing - Account Expansion

Brewery/Restaurant

The Habit Coffee Company

Crafted coffee and tea, just the way you want!

Yonder

Radius Pizzeria & Pub

Globally-inspired comfort food & brick oven pizzeria, with a conversation-friendly bar, and outdoor dining. Staffed by good folks serving all peoples, pooches and food interests; we care about each other, our community and the planet!

