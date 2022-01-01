Bright Spot Ellis
Farm-to-Table Breakfast & Lunch, Family Owned, Locally Loved.
Located in Ellis Preserve, in Founders Hall. Curbside Pick-up, Counter Service. Indoor & Outdoor Spacious Dining Opportunities. GPS Directions use Chesterbrook Academy for Entrance & Parking.
3805 West Chester Pike
Popular Items
Location
3805 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Grand Slam Snack Stand
Come in and enjoy!
Spice Indian Thai Bistro
Come on in and enjoy!
Roz & Rocco's
Everyday food from the Italian Grandmother you always wanted!
Marple Public House
Broomall's first public house with a full bar in over 100 years! Let us be your neighborhood spot, with great food and great drinks served in a relaxed and comfortable environment. A pint after work, snacks during the game, family dinner night, a haven for the service industry, Marple Public House has a seat waiting for you!