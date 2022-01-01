Go
Toast

Bright Spot Ellis

Farm-to-Table Breakfast & Lunch, Family Owned, Locally Loved.
Located in Ellis Preserve, in Founders Hall. Curbside Pick-up, Counter Service. Indoor & Outdoor Spacious Dining Opportunities. GPS Directions use Chesterbrook Academy for Entrance & Parking.

3805 West Chester Pike

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Turkey Avocado BLT Wrap$9.00
Waldorf Chicken Salad Wrap$9.00
Pulled White Meat Chicken Breast with Diced Apples, Red Grapes and Walnut in a Creamy Tangy Dressing with Crisp Romaine in a Whole Wheat Wrap
House Salad$8.00
Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Coffee$2.50
Snapple$2.75
Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
Served with Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo
Bright Spot Salad$11.00
Mixed Greens, Gorgonzola, Candied Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Caramelized Shallot, Champagne Vinaigrette
Soda Can$1.50
San Pellegrino Can$2.00
Diet Snapple$2.75
See full menu

Location

3805 West Chester Pike

Newtown Square PA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Grand Slam Snack Stand

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Spice Indian Thai Bistro

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Roz & Rocco's

No reviews yet

Everyday food from the Italian Grandmother you always wanted!

Marple Public House

No reviews yet

Broomall's first public house with a full bar in over 100 years! Let us be your neighborhood spot, with great food and great drinks served in a relaxed and comfortable environment. A pint after work, snacks during the game, family dinner night, a haven for the service industry, Marple Public House has a seat waiting for you!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston