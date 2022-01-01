Go
Bright Star Restaurant

Alabama's oldest family owned restaurant. Spanning several generations
Celebrating the past while embracing the future

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

304 19th St N • $$

Avg 4.5 (865 reviews)

Popular Items

KC EXTRA CUT$35.95
KIDS SPAG$9.95
KIDS HB STEAK$9.95
COCONUT CREAM SLICE$5.95
GRK TENDERLOIN$36.95
KIDS FR SHRIMP$13.95
CHEESEBURGER$6.95
PINEAPPLE CHEESE SLICE$5.95
LEMON ICE BOX SLICE$5.95
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

304 19th St N

Bessemer AL

Sunday11:00 am - 4:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
