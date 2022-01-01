Go
Bright Bowls

At Bright Bowls, it’s our mission to provide high-quality and purposeful ingredients through delicious and beautifully crafted bowls. Each bowl is filled with beneficial components that help your body function in a healthy and efficient way, while fighting off disease and inflammation. Be Bright!

777 CENTRAL AVE 1A

Popular Items

Pitaya the Tiger$14.00
Base: pitaya, blueberries, banana, pineapple, mango. Sprinkles: bright granola, bananas, blueberries, bee pollen. Swirls: blue spirulina and coconut yogurt *Our Bright Granola and Bright Butter contain NUTS: almonds, pistachios, cashews and pecans
OG Acai$14.00
Base: acai, dates, spinach, banana and blueberries. Sprinkles: bright granola, strawberries, banana, blueberries, bee pollen. Swirls: ain't no room for swirls. *Our Bright Granola and Bright Butter contain NUTS: almonds, pistachios, cashews and pecans
Blue-tiful$14.00
It's BLUE! Base: Banana, pineapple, spinach, califlower, blue spirulna, vegan vanilla protein Swirls: Unsweetened coconut yogurt, blue spirulina, Sprinkles: Strawberries, blueberries, goji berries, Bright Granola *Our Bright Granola and Bright Butter contain NUTS: almonds, pistachios, cashews and pecans
Legally Bronze$14.00
Base: Bright Butter, banana, vanilla vegan protein, cauliflower, maca, cinnamon, sweet potato Swirls: Unsweetened coconut yogurt, pitaya, curcumin Sprinkles: Strawberries, Bright Granola, Pumpkin seeds, honey *Our Bright Granola and Bright Butter contain NUTS: almonds, pistachios, cashews and pecans
Bright Butter and Chip Power Balls$7.00
GF oats, Bright Butter, honey, vegan chocolate chips, coconut
Love-a-Bowl$14.00
Base: Strawberries, cherries, acai, spinach, banana (optional), vegan vanilla protein Sprinkles: pomegranate seeds, vegan chocolate chips, honey, Bright Butter, Bright Granola *Our Bright Granola and Bright Butter contain NUTS: almonds, pistachios, cashews and pecans
Golden Coast$14.00
Base: banana, mango, pineapple, vanilla vegan protein. Sprinkles: bright granola, dragon fruit. Swirls: pitaya, spirulina, coconut yogurt *Our Bright Granola and Bright Butter contain NUTS: almonds, pistachios, cashews and pecans
Love-a-Bowl Kids Smoothie$8.00
Strawberries, cherries, acai berries, spinach, vegan vanilla protein. Include your choice of plant-based milk. Topped with pitaya and coconut yogurt swirls.
Birthday Power Balls$7.00
Avocado Toast$10.00
2 slices of Gluten Free, dairy free, soy free toast topped with avocado, hemp seeds, himalayan salt and freshly cracked pepper.
Location

Highland park IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
