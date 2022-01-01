Brighton Beach Bagel & Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
BAGELS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
14587 S Military Trail • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
14587 S Military Trail
Delray Beach FL
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sal's Italian Ristorante
Come in and enjoy!
Frankie's Pizza | Wings - Delray
Come in and enjoy!
Farmhouse Delray
Come in and enjoy!
We are a prolific restaurant model crafted upon a philosophy the management team takes pride in. Respecting the guests; Honoring the environment and Supporting local purveyors, Gary Rack's Farmhouse Kitchen only serves 'just-good-food'. Farmhouse Kitchen was cultivated to represent a powerful mission, to not only serve as a place to dine, but offer the farm-fresh lifestyle we all crave
Windy City Pizza
401 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33444