Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Grilled chicken in
Brighton
/
Brighton
/
Grilled Chicken
Brighton restaurants that serve grilled chicken
La Estrellita
45 N Main St, Brighton
Avg 4.3
(1400 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Salad
$11.00
More about La Estrellita
Azul Kitchen
5883 E 128th Avenue, Thornton
No reviews yet
T Grilled Chicken
$4.50
More about Azul Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Brighton
Nachos
Quesadillas
Tacos
More near Brighton to explore
Denver
Avg 4.4
(553 restaurants)
Aurora
Avg 4.3
(53 restaurants)
Broomfield
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Arvada
Avg 4.6
(25 restaurants)
Longmont
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Lafayette
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Westminster
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Denver
Avg 4.4
(553 restaurants)
Boulder
Avg 4.4
(100 restaurants)
Greeley
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Fort Collins
Avg 4.4
(94 restaurants)
Breckenridge
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Colorado Springs
Avg 4.3
(125 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(341 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(507 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(222 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(267 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston