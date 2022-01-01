Brighton restaurants you'll love
Cafe Services
77 Warren Street, Brighton
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$3.50
Scrambled Egg, Cheddar Cheese and Your Choice of Meat & Veggies in a Flour Tortilla with Salsa on the Side.
|Iced Coffee
|$1.75
Chilled New England Coffee.
|Signature French Fries
|$1.45
Our Signature Fries Deep Fried to Golden Perfection & Seasoned
Blackbird Doughnuts®
100 Holton St., -
|Popular items
|COOKIE DOUGH-NUT 8-PACK
|$21.00
two each: brownie cookies | strawberry glazed sugar cookies | lemon cookies with lemon glaze + sprinkles | chocolate chip with a hint of maldon salt, these ones are cookies, folks!
|CHRISTMAS DOUGHNUT PIE
|$32.00
spiced cider doughnuts baked in graham cracker crust with brown sugar filling topped with spice glaze + festive sprinkles
|WINTER WONDERLAND 6-PACK
|$21.00
gingerbread cake | chocolate candy cane | vanilla glazed wreath | (v) cranberry-orange swirl | marshmallow-coconut polar bear bum | eggnog glazed
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Article 24
458 Western Ave, Brighton
|Popular items
|Pretzel
|$9.00
Warm Jumbo Pretzel , House Mustard, Pub Cheese
|Clam Chowder
|$9.00
Bacon & buttered drop biscuits
|Nashville Hot Chicken
|$16.00
Spiced fried chicken, pickles, smoked gouda, house hot sauce, mango chutney aioli
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • CHICKEN
Tasca Restaurant
1612 Commonwealth Ave, Brighton
|Popular items
|Gambas al Ajillo
|$12.00
Fresh Shrimp in Mild Pepper & Garlic Oil
|Calamares Fritos
|$12.00
Fried squid with aioli sauce on the side.
|Bolas de Queso
|$7.00
4 Crispy goat cheese Croquettes stuffed with quince paste glazed with sugar cane honey.
Little Pecan Bistro
296 washington st, Brighton
|Popular items
|Kung Pao Chicken Bowl
|$15.25
Seared Chicken, Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Green Beans, Broccoli, Cabbage, Carrots, Jasmine Rice, Spicy Kung Pao Sauce.
|Xinjiang Style Baked Bun
|$7.50
Farm to table grass-fed lamb meat,
Prim Beef meat, Onions.
One per Order
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.45
Southern Style Fried Chicken Served on A Toasted Brioche Bun. Drizzled with Hot Honey and Cilantro/Lime Crema. Topped with Vinegar Slaw, Sesame Pickles and Pickled Jalapenos. (Fries or Salad is not included)
Cafe Landwer
383 Chestnut Hill Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Oreo Rozalach (Full)
|$12.00
Cream Fresh, Ricotta , White Chocolate, Oreo Crumble
|Chicken Shawarma
|$16.00
Spiced Chicken Thighs with a Side of Couscous, Side Salad & a Side of Tahini
|Mushrooms Hummus Bowl (V)
|$15.00
Mushrooms & Caramelized Onions served on Homemade Fresh Daily Hummus with Olive Oil, Tahini, Paprika & Parsley. Served with 2 Pitas on the Side
ICE CREAM
The Scoop N Scootery Brighton
360 Washington St, Brighton
|Popular items
|GRANDDADDY
|$9.89
Black raspberry cookie swirl ice cream topped with chocolate chip cookie bites, crushed oreos and homemade whipped cream
|MINI COMBO
|$15.69
Choose any two mini signature sundae from our whole menu!
|FILLING BERRY FLUFFY
|$9.99
Vanilla ice cream with our NEW MARSHMALLOW FLUFF FILLING topped with bananas, strawberries, Nutella sauce and crushed graham crackers
Devlin's
332 Washington Street, Brighton
|Popular items
|*HOUSE STEAK TIPS
|$22.00
whipped potato | roasted brussel sprouts | guinness demi glaze
|WINGS OR TENDERS
|$13.00
buffalo or root beer bbq or korean bbq with blue cheese or ranch
|*TUNA POKE
|$18.00
steamed rice | avocado | onion | cucumber | edamame | hearts of palm | pickled ginger | nori
Greenhouse Kitchen Cucina Italiana
435 Faneuil St, Brighton
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$6.99
Crispy romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan and our homemade Caesar dressing. Served with grilled flat bread.
|homemade mini Arancines
|$6.99
Cooked to perfection with our homemade marinara sauce
|Chicken Parm (Pasta)
|$12.99
Cooked to golden brown and topped with melted mozzarella cheese and delicious marinara sauce.
Mainely Burgers
133 Guest Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$13.99
Breaded and deep fried chicken tenders with your choice of fries or onion rings!
|Shroom and Swiss
|$9.29
Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and house sauce
|Brussels Sprouts
|$8.29
Fried Brussels tossed with tamari, brown sugar, mint, and sesame seeds. The ingredients of this dish are gluten free but they are fried in shared oils (oil that contains gluten)!
Increased price in winter due to seasonality costs*
Blackbird Doughnuts® Holton Street
100 Holton St, Boston
|Popular items
|KEY LIME PIE BISMARCK
|$3.50
fluffy brioche, key lime pie, vanilla glaze, graham crumble
|CHOCOLATE SPRINKLE
|$3.50
fluffy brioche, chocolate glaze + sprinkles
|BOSTON CREAM BISMARCK
|$3.50
fluffy brioche, vanilla pastry cream, chocolate glaze
Harry's Bar & Grill
1430 Commonwealth Ave, Brighton
|Popular items
|Traditional Wings
|$12.00
8 Bone-in jumbo chicken wings, tossed in your choice of sauce.
|Boneless Wings
|$12.00
Crispy pieces of breaded boneless chicken breasts, and tossed in your choice of sauce.
|Harrys Burger
|$14.00
TAPAS
Brighton Bodega
328 Washington St, Brighton
|Popular items
|TRUFFLE SACCHETTI
|$14.00
TRUFFLE ALFREDO SAUCE | RITZ HERB BREADCRUMB
|FRIED CHICKEN EGG FRIED RICE
|$18.00
CRAB CHIPS | CURRY SAUCE
|KOREAN FRIED CAULIFLOWER BUNS
|$13.00
KIMCHI | GOCHUJANG MAYO | NORI
Perillas - Brighton
380 Western Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Spicy Pork Bowl
|$13.50
Pork marinated in our spicy house gochujang blend served with soy vinaigrette salad and kimchi cukes over white rice.
before placing your order, please inform us if you or someone in your party has an allergy
|Spicy Pork Quesadilla
|$13.50
Pork marinated in our spicy house gochujang sauce, Mexican blend cheese, flour tortilla, and scallion salad. Topped with a drizzle of Aji Verde and Gochujang Aioli.
before placing your order, please inform us if you or someone in your party has an allergy
|Kalbi (Short Rib) Bowl
|$16.00
Korean BBQ marinated short ribs with kimchi cucumbers and soy vinaigrette salad over a bed of white rice.
before placing your order, please inform us if you or someone in your party has an allergy
TAPAS
Peka Restaurant
304 Washington st, Brighton
|Popular items
|Andres’ Empanadas
|$5.75
Fried Turnovers made with corn dough. Served with Chimichurri sauce.
|El Gaucho Skirt Steak
|$29.00
Grilled and finished with Argentinian Chimichurri. Served with black bean rice, yuca and plantains.
|Los Tequeños de Christy
|$13.50
Hand-rolled puff pastry wrapped queso blanco. Served with guava lime sauce on the side.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Brato Brewhouse & Kitchen
190 N. Beacon street, Brighton
|Popular items
|Brighton Hot Tenders
|$12.00
Pickle Brined Tenders, Brato's Signature Dry Spice, Dill Pickle Ranch
|Brighton Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Hot or Extra Hot, Dill Pickle Ranch, Pickles
|Winter Chop Salad
|$10.00
Kale, Roasted Turnips, Pomegranate, Apple, Pumpkin Seeds, Bleu Cheese, Fennel Vinaigrette
SEAFOOD
Achilitos Taqueria
160 Chestnut Hill ave, Brighton
|Popular items
|Chicken Taquitos*
|$9.00
Chicken Taquitos (4) fried and served with queso fresco, lettuce, pico de gallo, and a drizzle of sour cream.
|Grilled Chicken Burrito*
|$9.00
Grilled chicken, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, salsa verde
|Plantain Burrito*
|$9.00
Sweet plantains, mango salsa, guacamole, cilantro rice, black beans, cheese, chipotle mayo. Mango salsa contains onions, cilantro, tomato.
Amelia's Taqueria
1936 Beacon Street, Brighton
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$10.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
|Spicy Chicken Mexican Bowl
|$11.95
Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Spicy Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.
|Carnitas Burrito
|$11.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Carnitas, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Wok N Talk Brighton
525 WASHINGTON STREET, Brighton
|Popular items
|Crab Ragoon
|Double Cooked Pork Belly (Add $1.00)
|General Gao Combination(Add $1.00)
Fratellos
563 Washington street, Brighton
|Popular items
|Sm Calzone
|$9.99
Mozzarella cheese, ricotta, and choice of two toppings
|Ajarakan Xachapuri
|$9.99
Feta, mozzarella cheese, egg, served with side of butter
|10" Cheese Pizza
|$6.99
Brighton House of Pizza
218 Market St, Boston
|Popular items
|Meatball Parm Pasta
|$11.50
|Lg Cheese Pizza
|$11.95
Notch Brewing & Biergarten
525 Western Ave Notch Brewing, Brighton
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cityside American Tavern - Boston
1960 Beacon St, Brighton
Pavement Coffeehouse | Brighton
415 Western Avenue, Brighton
|Popular items
|Cold Brew
|$4.00
Brewed at cool temperature for hours to yeild a balanced and smooth brew, served over ice.
|Latte
|$4.75
Espresso with steamed milk or milk substitute, 12 oz.
|Classic Lox
|$9.50
nova lox, cream cheese, tomatoes, onions, capers, on a bagel
El Pelon Taqueria - Brighton
2197 Commonwealth Ave,, Brighton
|Popular items
|Black Bean Side
|$3.50
Half Pint
|Mexican Rice Side
|$3.50
Half Pint
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$4.95
In House Cafe
132 Chestnut Hill Ave, Brighton
Broken Records
85 Guest st, Boston
Hummus v' Hummus - Speedway
525 Western Avenue, Boston
Little Pizza King
2731, 389 Washington St, Brighton
