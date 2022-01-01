Brighton restaurants you'll love

Go
Brighton restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Brighton

Brighton's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Takeout box
Chinese
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Bagels
Latin American
Korean
Scroll right

Must-try Brighton restaurants

Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

77 Warren Street, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$3.50
Scrambled Egg, Cheddar Cheese and Your Choice of Meat & Veggies in a Flour Tortilla with Salsa on the Side.
Iced Coffee$1.75
Chilled New England Coffee.
Signature French Fries$1.45
Our Signature Fries Deep Fried to Golden Perfection & Seasoned
More about Cafe Services
Blackbird Doughnuts® image

 

Blackbird Doughnuts®

100 Holton St., -

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
COOKIE DOUGH-NUT 8-PACK$21.00
two each: brownie cookies | strawberry glazed sugar cookies | lemon cookies with lemon glaze + sprinkles | chocolate chip with a hint of maldon salt, these ones are cookies, folks!
CHRISTMAS DOUGHNUT PIE$32.00
spiced cider doughnuts baked in graham cracker crust with brown sugar filling topped with spice glaze + festive sprinkles
WINTER WONDERLAND 6-PACK$21.00
gingerbread cake | chocolate candy cane | vanilla glazed wreath | (v) cranberry-orange swirl | marshmallow-coconut polar bear bum | eggnog glazed
More about Blackbird Doughnuts®
Article 24 image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Article 24

458 Western Ave, Brighton

Avg 4.5 (551 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pretzel$9.00
Warm Jumbo Pretzel , House Mustard, Pub Cheese
Clam Chowder$9.00
Bacon & buttered drop biscuits
Nashville Hot Chicken$16.00
Spiced fried chicken, pickles, smoked gouda, house hot sauce, mango chutney aioli
More about Article 24
Tasca Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • CHICKEN

Tasca Restaurant

1612 Commonwealth Ave, Brighton

Avg 4.4 (903 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gambas al Ajillo$12.00
Fresh Shrimp in Mild Pepper & Garlic Oil
Calamares Fritos$12.00
Fried squid with aioli sauce on the side.
Bolas de Queso$7.00
4 Crispy goat cheese Croquettes stuffed with quince paste glazed with sugar cane honey.
More about Tasca Restaurant
Little Pecan Bistro image

 

Little Pecan Bistro

296 washington st, Brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Kung Pao Chicken Bowl$15.25
Seared Chicken, Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Green Beans, Broccoli, Cabbage, Carrots, Jasmine Rice, Spicy Kung Pao Sauce.
Xinjiang Style Baked Bun$7.50
Farm to table grass-fed lamb meat,
Prim Beef meat, Onions.
One per Order
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.45
Southern Style Fried Chicken Served on A Toasted Brioche Bun. Drizzled with Hot Honey and Cilantro/Lime Crema. Topped with Vinegar Slaw, Sesame Pickles and Pickled Jalapenos. (Fries or Salad is not included)
More about Little Pecan Bistro
Cafe Landwer image

 

Cafe Landwer

383 Chestnut Hill Ave, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1405 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Oreo Rozalach (Full)$12.00
Cream Fresh, Ricotta , White Chocolate, Oreo Crumble
Chicken Shawarma$16.00
Spiced Chicken Thighs with a Side of Couscous, Side Salad & a Side of Tahini
Mushrooms Hummus Bowl (V)$15.00
Mushrooms & Caramelized Onions served on Homemade Fresh Daily Hummus with Olive Oil, Tahini, Paprika & Parsley. Served with 2 Pitas on the Side
More about Cafe Landwer
The Scoop N Scootery Brighton image

ICE CREAM

The Scoop N Scootery Brighton

360 Washington St, Brighton

Avg 4.8 (794 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
GRANDDADDY$9.89
Black raspberry cookie swirl ice cream topped with chocolate chip cookie bites, crushed oreos and homemade whipped cream
MINI COMBO$15.69
Choose any two mini signature sundae from our whole menu!
FILLING BERRY FLUFFY$9.99
Vanilla ice cream with our NEW MARSHMALLOW FLUFF FILLING topped with bananas, strawberries, Nutella sauce and crushed graham crackers
More about The Scoop N Scootery Brighton
Devlin's image

 

Devlin's

332 Washington Street, Brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
*HOUSE STEAK TIPS$22.00
whipped potato | roasted brussel sprouts | guinness demi glaze
WINGS OR TENDERS$13.00
buffalo or root beer bbq or korean bbq with blue cheese or ranch
*TUNA POKE$18.00
steamed rice | avocado | onion | cucumber | edamame | hearts of palm | pickled ginger | nori
More about Devlin's
Greenhouse Kitchen Cucina Italiana image

 

Greenhouse Kitchen Cucina Italiana

435 Faneuil St, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$6.99
Crispy romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan and our homemade Caesar dressing. Served with grilled flat bread.
homemade mini Arancines$6.99
Cooked to perfection with our homemade marinara sauce
Chicken Parm (Pasta)$12.99
Cooked to golden brown and topped with melted mozzarella cheese and delicious marinara sauce.
More about Greenhouse Kitchen Cucina Italiana
Mainely Burgers image

 

Mainely Burgers

133 Guest Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tender Basket$13.99
Breaded and deep fried chicken tenders with your choice of fries or onion rings!
Shroom and Swiss$9.29
Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and house sauce
Brussels Sprouts$8.29
Fried Brussels tossed with tamari, brown sugar, mint, and sesame seeds. The ingredients of this dish are gluten free but they are fried in shared oils (oil that contains gluten)!
Price increase due to seasonality of product*
Increased price in winter due to seasonality costs*
More about Mainely Burgers
Blackbird Doughnuts® Holton Street image

 

Blackbird Doughnuts® Holton Street

100 Holton St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
KEY LIME PIE BISMARCK$3.50
fluffy brioche, key lime pie, vanilla glaze, graham crumble
CHOCOLATE SPRINKLE$3.50
fluffy brioche, chocolate glaze + sprinkles
BOSTON CREAM BISMARCK$3.50
fluffy brioche, vanilla pastry cream, chocolate glaze
More about Blackbird Doughnuts® Holton Street
Harry's Bar & Grill image

 

Harry's Bar & Grill

1430 Commonwealth Ave, Brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Traditional Wings$12.00
8 Bone-in jumbo chicken wings, tossed in your choice of sauce.
Boneless Wings$12.00
Crispy pieces of breaded boneless chicken breasts, and tossed in your choice of sauce.
Harrys Burger$14.00
More about Harry's Bar & Grill
Brighton Bodega image

TAPAS

Brighton Bodega

328 Washington St, Brighton

Avg 4.5 (282 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
TRUFFLE SACCHETTI$14.00
TRUFFLE ALFREDO SAUCE | RITZ HERB BREADCRUMB
FRIED CHICKEN EGG FRIED RICE$18.00
CRAB CHIPS | CURRY SAUCE
KOREAN FRIED CAULIFLOWER BUNS$13.00
KIMCHI | GOCHUJANG MAYO | NORI
More about Brighton Bodega
Perillas - Brighton image

 

Perillas - Brighton

380 Western Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Pork Bowl$13.50
Pork marinated in our spicy house gochujang blend served with soy vinaigrette salad and kimchi cukes over white rice.
before placing your order, please inform us if you or someone in your party has an allergy
Spicy Pork Quesadilla$13.50
Pork marinated in our spicy house gochujang sauce, Mexican blend cheese, flour tortilla, and scallion salad. Topped with a drizzle of Aji Verde and Gochujang Aioli.
before placing your order, please inform us if you or someone in your party has an allergy
Kalbi (Short Rib) Bowl$16.00
Korean BBQ marinated short ribs with kimchi cucumbers and soy vinaigrette salad over a bed of white rice.
before placing your order, please inform us if you or someone in your party has an allergy
More about Perillas - Brighton
Peka Restaurant image

TAPAS

Peka Restaurant

304 Washington st, Brighton

Avg 4.7 (156 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Andres’ Empanadas$5.75
Fried Turnovers made with corn dough. Served with Chimichurri sauce.
El Gaucho Skirt Steak$29.00
Grilled and finished with Argentinian Chimichurri. Served with black bean rice, yuca and plantains.
Los Tequeños de Christy$13.50
Hand-rolled puff pastry wrapped queso blanco. Served with guava lime sauce on the side.
More about Peka Restaurant
Brato Brewhouse & Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Brato Brewhouse & Kitchen

190 N. Beacon street, Brighton

Avg 4.5 (86 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brighton Hot Tenders$12.00
Pickle Brined Tenders, Brato's Signature Dry Spice, Dill Pickle Ranch
Brighton Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Hot or Extra Hot, Dill Pickle Ranch, Pickles
Winter Chop Salad$10.00
Kale, Roasted Turnips, Pomegranate, Apple, Pumpkin Seeds, Bleu Cheese, Fennel Vinaigrette
More about Brato Brewhouse & Kitchen
Achilitos Taqueria image

SEAFOOD

Achilitos Taqueria

160 Chestnut Hill ave, Brighton

Avg 4.5 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Taquitos*$9.00
Chicken Taquitos (4) fried and served with queso fresco, lettuce, pico de gallo, and a drizzle of sour cream.
Grilled Chicken Burrito*$9.00
Grilled chicken, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, salsa verde
Plantain Burrito*$9.00
Sweet plantains, mango salsa, guacamole, cilantro rice, black beans, cheese, chipotle mayo. Mango salsa contains onions, cilantro, tomato.
More about Achilitos Taqueria
Amelia's Taqueria image

 

Amelia's Taqueria

1936 Beacon Street, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Burrito$10.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Spicy Chicken Mexican Bowl$11.95
Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Spicy Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.
Carnitas Burrito$11.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Carnitas, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
More about Amelia's Taqueria
Wok N Talk Brighton image

 

Wok N Talk Brighton

525 WASHINGTON STREET, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Ragoon
Double Cooked Pork Belly (Add $1.00)
General Gao Combination(Add $1.00)
More about Wok N Talk Brighton
Fratellos image

 

Fratellos

563 Washington street, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sm Calzone$9.99
Mozzarella cheese, ricotta, and choice of two toppings
Ajarakan Xachapuri$9.99
Feta, mozzarella cheese, egg, served with side of butter
10" Cheese Pizza$6.99
More about Fratellos
Brighton House of Pizza image

 

Brighton House of Pizza

218 Market St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meatball Parm Pasta$11.50
Lg Cheese Pizza$11.95
More about Brighton House of Pizza
Porter Belly's image

 

Porter Belly's

338 Washington Street, Brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Porter Belly's
Notch Brewing & Biergarten image

 

Notch Brewing & Biergarten

525 Western Ave Notch Brewing, Brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Notch Brewing & Biergarten
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cityside American Tavern - Boston

1960 Beacon St, Brighton

Avg 3.8 (1116 reviews)
Takeout
More about Cityside American Tavern - Boston
Pavement Coffeehouse | Brighton image

 

Pavement Coffeehouse | Brighton

415 Western Avenue, Brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cold Brew$4.00
Brewed at cool temperature for hours to yeild a balanced and smooth brew, served over ice.
Latte$4.75
Espresso with steamed milk or milk substitute, 12 oz.
Classic Lox$9.50
nova lox, cream cheese, tomatoes, onions, capers, on a bagel
More about Pavement Coffeehouse | Brighton
Consumer pic

 

El Pelon Taqueria - Brighton

2197 Commonwealth Ave,, Brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Black Bean Side$3.50
Half Pint
Mexican Rice Side$3.50
Half Pint
Cheese Quesadilla$4.95
More about El Pelon Taqueria - Brighton
Main pic

 

In House Cafe

132 Chestnut Hill Ave, Brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about In House Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Broken Records

85 Guest st, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Broken Records
Restaurant banner

 

Hummus v' Hummus - Speedway

525 Western Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Hummus v' Hummus - Speedway
Restaurant banner

 

Little Pizza King

2731, 389 Washington St, Brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Little Pizza King

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Brighton

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Burritos

Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brighton to explore

Allston/Brighton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Brighton to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (140 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Newton Center

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston