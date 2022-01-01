Chicken wraps in Allston/Brighton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Allston/Brighton restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Blackbird Doughnuts®
100 Holton St., -
No reviews yet
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
fried chicken, parmesan, lettuce, croutons, house-made Caesar dressing in a wrap
More about Blackbird Doughnuts®
Harry's Bar & Grill
1430 Commonwealth Ave, Brighton
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$12.50
Chicken Ceaser Wrap
$13.00
More about Harry's Bar & Grill
