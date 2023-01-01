Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Allston/Brighton

Allston/Brighton restaurants
Toast

Allston/Brighton restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

 

Blackbird Doughnuts® + Sally's Sandwiches | ONLINE PRE-ORDER - Specials | Dozens | Minis | Cakes | Sandwiches | Beverages + More

100 Holton St., -

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CRANBERRY WHITE CHOCOLATE DOUGHNUT CAKE$26.00
serves 2-4 | vanilla cake, white chocolate mousse, cranberry buttercream, cranberry-white chocolate drizzle
More about Blackbird Doughnuts® + Sally's Sandwiches | ONLINE PRE-ORDER - Specials | Dozens | Minis | Cakes | Sandwiches | Beverages + More
Item pic

 

Blackbird Doughnuts - Holton Street Brighton

100 Holton St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE$3.50
chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, chocolate sprinkles
More about Blackbird Doughnuts - Holton Street Brighton

