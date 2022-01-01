Brighton burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Brighton
Greenhouse Kitchen Cucina Italiana
435 Faneuil St, Brighton
Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$6.99
Crispy romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan and our homemade Caesar dressing. Served with grilled flat bread.
|homemade mini Arancines
|$6.99
Cooked to perfection with our homemade marinara sauce
|Chicken Parm (Pasta)
|$12.99
Cooked to golden brown and topped with melted mozzarella cheese and delicious marinara sauce.
Mainely Burgers
133 Guest Street, Boston
Popular items
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$13.99
Breaded and deep fried chicken tenders with your choice of fries or onion rings!
|Shroom and Swiss
|$9.29
Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and house sauce
|Brussels Sprouts
|$8.29
Fried Brussels tossed with tamari, brown sugar, mint, and sesame seeds. The ingredients of this dish are gluten free but they are fried in shared oils (oil that contains gluten)!
Price increase due to seasonality of product*
Increased price in winter due to seasonality costs*