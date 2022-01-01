Brighton burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Brighton

Greenhouse Kitchen Cucina Italiana image

 

Greenhouse Kitchen Cucina Italiana

435 Faneuil St, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$6.99
Crispy romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan and our homemade Caesar dressing. Served with grilled flat bread.
homemade mini Arancines$6.99
Cooked to perfection with our homemade marinara sauce
Chicken Parm (Pasta)$12.99
Cooked to golden brown and topped with melted mozzarella cheese and delicious marinara sauce.
More about Greenhouse Kitchen Cucina Italiana
Mainely Burgers image

 

Mainely Burgers

133 Guest Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tender Basket$13.99
Breaded and deep fried chicken tenders with your choice of fries or onion rings!
Shroom and Swiss$9.29
Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and house sauce
Brussels Sprouts$8.29
Fried Brussels tossed with tamari, brown sugar, mint, and sesame seeds. The ingredients of this dish are gluten free but they are fried in shared oils (oil that contains gluten)!
Price increase due to seasonality of product*
Increased price in winter due to seasonality costs*
More about Mainely Burgers
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cityside American Tavern - Boston

1960 Beacon St, Brighton

Avg 3.8 (1116 reviews)
Takeout
More about Cityside American Tavern - Boston

