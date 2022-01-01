Brighton Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Brighton
More about Tasca Restaurant
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • CHICKEN
Tasca Restaurant
1612 Commonwealth Ave, Brighton
|Popular items
|Gambas al Ajillo
|$12.00
Fresh Shrimp in Mild Pepper & Garlic Oil
|Calamares Fritos
|$12.00
Fried squid with aioli sauce on the side.
|Bolas de Queso
|$7.00
4 Crispy goat cheese Croquettes stuffed with quince paste glazed with sugar cane honey.
More about Cafe Landwer
Cafe Landwer
383 Chestnut Hill Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Oreo Rozalach (Full)
|$12.00
Cream Fresh, Ricotta , White Chocolate, Oreo Crumble
|Chicken Shawarma
|$16.00
Spiced Chicken Thighs with a Side of Couscous, Side Salad & a Side of Tahini
|Mushrooms Hummus Bowl (V)
|$15.00
Mushrooms & Caramelized Onions served on Homemade Fresh Daily Hummus with Olive Oil, Tahini, Paprika & Parsley. Served with 2 Pitas on the Side
More about Brighton Bodega
TAPAS
Brighton Bodega
328 Washington St, Brighton
|Popular items
|TRUFFLE SACCHETTI
|$14.00
TRUFFLE ALFREDO SAUCE | RITZ HERB BREADCRUMB
|FRIED CHICKEN EGG FRIED RICE
|$18.00
CRAB CHIPS | CURRY SAUCE
|KOREAN FRIED CAULIFLOWER BUNS
|$13.00
KIMCHI | GOCHUJANG MAYO | NORI
More about Peka Restaurant
TAPAS
Peka Restaurant
304 Washington st, Brighton
|Popular items
|Andres’ Empanadas
|$5.75
Fried Turnovers made with corn dough. Served with Chimichurri sauce.
|El Gaucho Skirt Steak
|$29.00
Grilled and finished with Argentinian Chimichurri. Served with black bean rice, yuca and plantains.
|Los Tequeños de Christy
|$13.50
Hand-rolled puff pastry wrapped queso blanco. Served with guava lime sauce on the side.