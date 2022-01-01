Brighton Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Go
Brighton restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Brighton

Tasca Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • CHICKEN

Tasca Restaurant

1612 Commonwealth Ave, Brighton

Avg 4.4 (903 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gambas al Ajillo$12.00
Fresh Shrimp in Mild Pepper & Garlic Oil
Calamares Fritos$12.00
Fried squid with aioli sauce on the side.
Bolas de Queso$7.00
4 Crispy goat cheese Croquettes stuffed with quince paste glazed with sugar cane honey.
More about Tasca Restaurant
Cafe Landwer image

 

Cafe Landwer

383 Chestnut Hill Ave, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1405 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Oreo Rozalach (Full)$12.00
Cream Fresh, Ricotta , White Chocolate, Oreo Crumble
Chicken Shawarma$16.00
Spiced Chicken Thighs with a Side of Couscous, Side Salad & a Side of Tahini
Mushrooms Hummus Bowl (V)$15.00
Mushrooms & Caramelized Onions served on Homemade Fresh Daily Hummus with Olive Oil, Tahini, Paprika & Parsley. Served with 2 Pitas on the Side
More about Cafe Landwer
Brighton Bodega image

TAPAS

Brighton Bodega

328 Washington St, Brighton

Avg 4.5 (282 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
TRUFFLE SACCHETTI$14.00
TRUFFLE ALFREDO SAUCE | RITZ HERB BREADCRUMB
FRIED CHICKEN EGG FRIED RICE$18.00
CRAB CHIPS | CURRY SAUCE
KOREAN FRIED CAULIFLOWER BUNS$13.00
KIMCHI | GOCHUJANG MAYO | NORI
More about Brighton Bodega
Peka Restaurant image

TAPAS

Peka Restaurant

304 Washington st, Brighton

Avg 4.7 (156 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Andres’ Empanadas$5.75
Fried Turnovers made with corn dough. Served with Chimichurri sauce.
El Gaucho Skirt Steak$29.00
Grilled and finished with Argentinian Chimichurri. Served with black bean rice, yuca and plantains.
Los Tequeños de Christy$13.50
Hand-rolled puff pastry wrapped queso blanco. Served with guava lime sauce on the side.
More about Peka Restaurant
Fratellos image

 

Fratellos

563 Washington street, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sm Calzone$9.99
Mozzarella cheese, ricotta, and choice of two toppings
Ajarakan Xachapuri$9.99
Feta, mozzarella cheese, egg, served with side of butter
10" Cheese Pizza$6.99
More about Fratellos

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Brighton

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Burritos

Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brighton to explore

Allston/Brighton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Brighton to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (140 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Newton Center

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston