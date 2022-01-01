Asian salad in Brighton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brighton restaurants that serve asian salad

Item pic

 

Cafe Services - Brighton Marine

77 Warren Street, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asian Greens Salad$6.99
Spring mix, red bell peppers, mandarin oranges, cucumber, green onions, carrots, edamame, cilantro. Served with Asian dressing!
More about Cafe Services - Brighton Marine
Asian Chopped Salad image

 

Little Pecan Bistro

296 washington st, Brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Asian Chopped Salad$11.50
Romaine Lettuce, Napa and Red Cabbage, Carrots, Cucumber, Crispy Wonton, Bell Pepper, Cilantro, Peanuts, Spicy Sesame Ginger Vinaigrette.
Asian Noodle Salad$14.25
Buckwheat noodles mixed with Asian Stir-Fry and Tofu. Tossed with toasted ginger and garlic. Topped with sesame seeds
More about Little Pecan Bistro

