Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Baklava in
Brighton
/
Brighton
/
Baklava
Brighton restaurants that serve baklava
Solodko Boston - 38 Brooks Street
38 Brooks Street, Boston
No reviews yet
Pistachio Baklava
$4.25
More about Solodko Boston - 38 Brooks Street
Gyro City - Brighton - 181 chestnut hill ave
181 chestnut hill ave, brighton
No reviews yet
Baklava
$6.99
More about Gyro City - Brighton - 181 chestnut hill ave
Browse other tasty dishes in Brighton
Buffalo Wings
Falafel Pitas
Rice Bowls
Chicken Parmesan
Caesar Salad
Chicken Pitas
Gnocchi
Shrimp Tacos
Neighborhoods within Brighton to explore
Allston/Brighton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More near Brighton to explore
Cambridge
Avg 4.3
(173 restaurants)
Brookline
Avg 4.3
(54 restaurants)
Allston
Avg 4.3
(34 restaurants)
Watertown
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Newton Center
No reviews yet
Belmont
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Chestnut Hill
Avg 3.5
(11 restaurants)
Newtonville
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Newton
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(621 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(63 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(318 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(430 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(150 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1124 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(984 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(408 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston