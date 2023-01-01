Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baklava in Brighton

Go
Brighton restaurants
Toast

Brighton restaurants that serve baklava

Consumer pic

 

Solodko Boston - 38 Brooks Street

38 Brooks Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pistachio Baklava$4.25
More about Solodko Boston - 38 Brooks Street
Restaurant banner

 

Gyro City - Brighton - 181 chestnut hill ave

181 chestnut hill ave, brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baklava$6.99
More about Gyro City - Brighton - 181 chestnut hill ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Brighton

Buffalo Wings

Falafel Pitas

Rice Bowls

Chicken Parmesan

Caesar Salad

Chicken Pitas

Gnocchi

Shrimp Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brighton to explore

Allston/Brighton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Brighton to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (173 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Newton Center

No reviews yet

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (11 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (621 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (430 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1124 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (984 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (408 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston