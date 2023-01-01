Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Brighton

Go
Brighton restaurants
Toast

Brighton restaurants that serve brisket

Devlin's image

 

Devlin's

332 Washington Street, Brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SMOKED BRISKET GRILLED CHEESE$17.00
american cheddar | carolina bbq | pickle | slaw | sourdough
More about Devlin's
Achilitos Taqueria image

SEAFOOD

Achilito’s Taqueria Brighton

160 Chestnut Hill ave, Brighton

Avg 4.5 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket & Salsa Verde Enchilada Plate*$13.50
rolled tortilla stuffed with brisket, topped with salsa verde and cheese served with mexican rice and black beans, lettuce and pico de gallo
Brisket Burrito*$10.50
Slow cooked brisket, mexican rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, salsa verde. This is a GF option with GF Tortilla.
Brisket Tostada*$5.50
Brisket, refried bean, pico de gallo, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream on a toasted corn tortilla
More about Achilito’s Taqueria Brighton

Browse other tasty dishes in Brighton

Chai Lattes

Cappuccino

Clam Chowder

Calamari

Cheesecake

Waffles

Risotto

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brighton to explore

Allston/Brighton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Brighton to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (173 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4 (34 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Newton Center

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (12 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (592 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (144 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1060 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (964 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (399 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston