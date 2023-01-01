Brisket in Brighton
Brighton restaurants that serve brisket
More about Devlin's
Devlin's
332 Washington Street, Brighton
|SMOKED BRISKET GRILLED CHEESE
|$17.00
american cheddar | carolina bbq | pickle | slaw | sourdough
More about Achilito’s Taqueria Brighton
Achilito’s Taqueria Brighton
160 Chestnut Hill ave, Brighton
|Brisket & Salsa Verde Enchilada Plate*
|$13.50
rolled tortilla stuffed with brisket, topped with salsa verde and cheese served with mexican rice and black beans, lettuce and pico de gallo
|Brisket Burrito*
|$10.50
Slow cooked brisket, mexican rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, salsa verde. This is a GF option with GF Tortilla.
|Brisket Tostada*
|$5.50
Brisket, refried bean, pico de gallo, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream on a toasted corn tortilla