Buffalo chicken wraps in Brighton

Brighton restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Cafe Services

77 Warren Street, Brighton

Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.79
Grilled or Fried Buffalo Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar & Ranch.
Buffalo Chicken Salad Wrap$5.79
Chicken Salad tossed with Buffalo Sauce with lettuce and tomato on a white wrap
Greenhouse Kitchen Cucina Italiana

435 Faneuil St, Brighton

Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.99
Boneless chicken strips coated with original Buffalo wing sauce, crispy romaine lettuce, ripe tomatoes with a touch of blue cheese.
Harry's Bar & Grill

1430 Commonwealth Ave, Brighton

Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.50
