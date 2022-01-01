Buffalo chicken wraps in Brighton
Brighton restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Services
77 Warren Street, Brighton
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$6.79
Grilled or Fried Buffalo Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar & Ranch.
|Buffalo Chicken Salad Wrap
|$5.79
Chicken Salad tossed with Buffalo Sauce with lettuce and tomato on a white wrap
More about Greenhouse Kitchen Cucina Italiana
Greenhouse Kitchen Cucina Italiana
435 Faneuil St, Brighton
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.99
Boneless chicken strips coated with original Buffalo wing sauce, crispy romaine lettuce, ripe tomatoes with a touch of blue cheese.