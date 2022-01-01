Cake in Brighton
Blackbird Doughnuts®
100 Holton St., -
|DECORATE YOUR OWN DOUGHNUT CAKE KIT
|$25.00
DO IT YOURSELF FUN AT HOME! INCLUDES: 2 doughnuts | frosting | glaze | coloring | sprinkles | fillings | supplies | fun for all ages
|OREO DOUGHNUT CAKE
|$26.00
serves 2-4 | two each chocolate cake doughnuts, cookies + cream core, vanilla buttercream + oreo wafer cookie topper
|DOUGHNUT CAKES
personal sized, serves 2-4 VEGAN or REGULAR
Article 24
458 Western Ave, Brighton
|Corn Cakes
|$14.00
Pepperjack cheese, jalapeno, cilantro, green onion, sour cream
Little Pecan Bistro
296 washington st, Brighton
|"Gooey" Butter Cake
|$4.95
Classic St. Louis Gooey Butter Cake.
Rich Flavor that you will crave again and again!
ICE CREAM
The Scoop N Scootery Brighton
360 Washington St, Brighton
|CAKE CINNER
|$9.79
Cake batter ice cream with a red velvet core, topped with white chocolate chips and homemade cinnamon whipped cream
Devlin's
332 Washington Street, Brighton
|PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE
|$10.00
dark chocolate gelato
|TRES LECHES CAKE
|$10.00
strawberries | vanilla bean gelato
|MOLTEN CHOCHOLATE LAVA CAKE
|$10.00
VANILLA BEAN GELATO
Blackbird Doughnuts® Holton Street
100 Holton St, Boston
|TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$3.50
chocolate cake, chocolate glaze, chocolate sprinkles
|BIRTHDAY CAKE
|$3.50
vanilla cake, strawberry buttercream, rainbow quins