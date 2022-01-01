Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Brighton

Brighton restaurants
Brighton restaurants that serve ceviche

Brighton Bodega image

TAPAS

Brighton Bodega

328 Washington St, Brighton

Avg 4.5 (282 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SASHIMI CEVICHE$16.00
SALMON | SHRIMP | TUNA | CITRUS | GUAC | TORTILLA CHIPS
More about Brighton Bodega
Peka Restaurant image

TAPAS

Peka Restaurant

304 Washington st, Brighton

Avg 4.7 (156 reviews)
Takeout
Aji Amarillo Ceviche$13.75
Whitefish marinated in yogurt and pepper-based Yellow Leche de Tigre. Mixed with red peppers, cilantro, and lime juice. Served with Malanga Chips.
Aji Tuna Ceviche$14.50
Fresh Tuna marinated in soy sauce and lime juice. Tossed with avocado and topped with roasted sesame seeds.
More about Peka Restaurant

