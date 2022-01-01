Ceviche in Brighton
Brighton restaurants that serve ceviche
TAPAS
Brighton Bodega
328 Washington St, Brighton
|SASHIMI CEVICHE
|$16.00
SALMON | SHRIMP | TUNA | CITRUS | GUAC | TORTILLA CHIPS
TAPAS
Peka Restaurant
304 Washington st, Brighton
|Aji Amarillo Ceviche
|$13.75
Whitefish marinated in yogurt and pepper-based Yellow Leche de Tigre. Mixed with red peppers, cilantro, and lime juice. Served with Malanga Chips.
|Aji Tuna Ceviche
|$14.50
Fresh Tuna marinated in soy sauce and lime juice. Tossed with avocado and topped with roasted sesame seeds.