Chicken enchiladas in Brighton

Brighton restaurants
Brighton restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

El Pelon Taqueria - Brighton

2197 Commonwealth Ave,, Brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Enchiladas$7.75
More about El Pelon Taqueria - Brighton
Achilitos Taqueria image

SEAFOOD

Achilitos Taqueria

160 Chestnut Hill ave, Brighton

Avg 4.5 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken & Salsa Verde Enchilada Plate*$11.50
rolled tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, topped with salsa verde and cheese served with mexican rice and black beans, lettuce and pico de gallo
Verde Chicken Enchilada Bowl*$10.50
Your choice bowl served with grilled lime chicken, mexican rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, topped with salsa verde and cheese
Chicken & Mole Enchilada Plate*$11.50
rolled tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, topped with mole and cheese served with mexican rice and black beans, lettuce and pico de gallo. Mole contains sesame, chocolate (May contain peanuts).
More about Achilitos Taqueria

