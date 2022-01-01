Chicken enchiladas in Brighton
Brighton restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
El Pelon Taqueria - Brighton
2197 Commonwealth Ave,, Brighton
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$7.75
Achilitos Taqueria
160 Chestnut Hill ave, Brighton
|Chicken & Salsa Verde Enchilada Plate*
|$11.50
rolled tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, topped with salsa verde and cheese served with mexican rice and black beans, lettuce and pico de gallo
|Verde Chicken Enchilada Bowl*
|$10.50
Your choice bowl served with grilled lime chicken, mexican rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, topped with salsa verde and cheese
|Chicken & Mole Enchilada Plate*
|$11.50
rolled tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, topped with mole and cheese served with mexican rice and black beans, lettuce and pico de gallo. Mole contains sesame, chocolate (May contain peanuts).