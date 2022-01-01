Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Brighton

Brighton restaurants
Brighton restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

77 Warren Street, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Quesadilla$6.79
Breaded Chicken with Mozzarella and Marinara on a flour tortilla
More about Cafe Services
Chicken Parm (Pasta) image

 

Greenhouse Kitchen Cucina Italiana

435 Faneuil St, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana Calzone$13.99
Home prepared chicken cutlet cooked to perfection, homemade pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Parmigiana$14.99
Cooked to golden brown, topped with melted mozzarella cheese and delicious marinara sauce.
More about Greenhouse Kitchen Cucina Italiana
Fratellos image

 

Fratellos

563 Washington street, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sub$11.99
More about Fratellos

