Chicken parmesan in Brighton
Brighton restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
Cafe Services
77 Warren Street, Brighton
|Chicken Parmesan Quesadilla
|$6.79
Breaded Chicken with Mozzarella and Marinara on a flour tortilla
Greenhouse Kitchen Cucina Italiana
435 Faneuil St, Brighton
|Chicken Parmigiana Calzone
|$13.99
Home prepared chicken cutlet cooked to perfection, homemade pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese.
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$14.99
Cooked to golden brown, topped with melted mozzarella cheese and delicious marinara sauce.