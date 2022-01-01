Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Brighton

Go
Brighton restaurants
Toast

Brighton restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Cafe Services

77 Warren Street, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$5.79
Premium Chicken Salad, Lettuce & Tomato on Country Wheat.
Buffalo Chicken Salad Wrap$5.79
Chicken Salad tossed with Buffalo Sauce with lettuce and tomato on a white wrap
More about Cafe Services
Item pic

 

Little Pecan Bistro

296 washington st, Brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Harvest Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.45
Chicken Salad, Cranberries, Celery, Green Apple, Candied Pecans, Crispy Bacon, Griddled Sourdough
Harvest Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.45
Chicken Salad, Cranberries, Celery, Green Apple, Candied Pecans, Crispy Bacon, Griddled Sourdough
More about Little Pecan Bistro
Main pic

 

Little Pizza King

2731, 389 Washington St, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken with Fresh Mozzarella Salad$12.50
More about Little Pizza King
Greenhouse Kitchen Cucina Italiana image

 

Greenhouse Kitchen Cucina Italiana

435 Faneuil St, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sub$11.99
Homemade chicken salad, accompanied with crispy romaine lettuce.
More about Greenhouse Kitchen Cucina Italiana
Harry's Bar & Grill image

 

Harry's Bar & Grill

1430 Commonwealth Ave, Brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Southwest Chicken Salad$14.50
More about Harry's Bar & Grill
Achilitos Taqueria image

SEAFOOD

Achilitos Taqueria

160 Chestnut Hill ave, Brighton

Avg 4.5 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad*$9.00
Grilled chicken, mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, cotija cheese, topped with salsa verde
Chicken Salad*$9.00
Grilled chicken, mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, cotija cheese, topped with salsa verde
More about Achilitos Taqueria
Item pic

 

Cafe Landwer

383 Chestnut Hill Ave, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1405 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad$16.00
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Quinoa Bulgur Mix, Carrots, Fresh Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Chia Seeds
More about Cafe Landwer

