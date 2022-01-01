Chicken salad in Brighton
Brighton restaurants that serve chicken salad
Cafe Services
77 Warren Street, Brighton
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$5.79
Premium Chicken Salad, Lettuce & Tomato on Country Wheat.
|Buffalo Chicken Salad Wrap
|$5.79
Chicken Salad tossed with Buffalo Sauce with lettuce and tomato on a white wrap
Little Pecan Bistro
296 washington st, Brighton
|Harvest Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.45
Chicken Salad, Cranberries, Celery, Green Apple, Candied Pecans, Crispy Bacon, Griddled Sourdough
Little Pizza King
2731, 389 Washington St, Brighton
|Grilled Chicken with Fresh Mozzarella Salad
|$12.50
Greenhouse Kitchen Cucina Italiana
435 Faneuil St, Brighton
|Chicken Salad Sub
|$11.99
Homemade chicken salad, accompanied with crispy romaine lettuce.
Harry's Bar & Grill
1430 Commonwealth Ave, Brighton
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$14.50
SEAFOOD
Achilitos Taqueria
160 Chestnut Hill ave, Brighton
|Chicken Salad*
|$9.00
Grilled chicken, mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, cotija cheese, topped with salsa verde
