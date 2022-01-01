Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Brighton

Go
Brighton restaurants
Toast

Brighton restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Item pic

 

Cafe Services

77 Warren Street, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$5.79
Premium Chicken Salad, Lettuce & Tomato on Country Wheat.
Buffalo Chicken Salad Wrap$5.79
Chicken Salad tossed with Buffalo Sauce with lettuce and tomato on a white wrap
More about Cafe Services
Item pic

 

Little Pecan Bistro

296 washington st, Brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Harvest Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.45
Chicken Salad, Cranberries, Celery, Green Apple, Candied Pecans, Crispy Bacon, Griddled Sourdough
Harvest Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.45
Chicken Salad, Cranberries, Celery, Green Apple, Candied Pecans, Crispy Bacon, Griddled Sourdough
More about Little Pecan Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Brighton

Mussels

Pudding

Dumplings

Chai Lattes

Chocolate Croissants

Enchiladas

Omelettes

Leche Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brighton to explore

Allston/Brighton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Brighton to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (160 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Newton Center

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (8 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (828 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston