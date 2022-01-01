Chicken salad sandwiches in Brighton
Brighton restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
Cafe Services
77 Warren Street, Brighton
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$5.79
Premium Chicken Salad, Lettuce & Tomato on Country Wheat.
|Buffalo Chicken Salad Wrap
|$5.79
Chicken Salad tossed with Buffalo Sauce with lettuce and tomato on a white wrap
Little Pecan Bistro
296 washington st, Brighton
|Harvest Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.45
Chicken Salad, Cranberries, Celery, Green Apple, Candied Pecans, Crispy Bacon, Griddled Sourdough
