Chicken wraps in Brighton

Brighton restaurants
Brighton restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap image

 

Cafe Services

77 Warren Street, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$5.50
Grilled Chicken with Romaine lettuce, croutons and shaved parmesan tossed in creamy Caesar dressing
Chicken Fajita Wrap$6.59
Grilled Chicken with Grilled Onions, Green Pepper, Banana Pepper, salsa & Cheddar Cheese in a Flour Tortilla.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.79
Grilled or Fried Buffalo Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar & Ranch.
More about Cafe Services
Greenhouse Kitchen Cucina Italiana image

 

Greenhouse Kitchen Cucina Italiana

435 Faneuil St, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Ceasar Wrap$10.99
Grilled chicken breast, crispy romaine lettuce, freshly baked cruttons, tossed with our homemade Caesar dressings.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.99
Boneless chicken strips coated with original Buffalo wing sauce, crispy romaine lettuce, ripe tomatoes with a touch of blue cheese.
More about Greenhouse Kitchen Cucina Italiana
Harry's Bar & Grill image

 

Harry's Bar & Grill

1430 Commonwealth Ave, Brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.50
Chicken Ceaser Wrap$13.00
More about Harry's Bar & Grill

