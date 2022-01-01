Chicken wraps in Brighton
Brighton restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Services
77 Warren Street, Brighton
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$5.50
Grilled Chicken with Romaine lettuce, croutons and shaved parmesan tossed in creamy Caesar dressing
|Chicken Fajita Wrap
|$6.59
Grilled Chicken with Grilled Onions, Green Pepper, Banana Pepper, salsa & Cheddar Cheese in a Flour Tortilla.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$6.79
Grilled or Fried Buffalo Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar & Ranch.
More about Greenhouse Kitchen Cucina Italiana
Greenhouse Kitchen Cucina Italiana
435 Faneuil St, Brighton
|Chicken Ceasar Wrap
|$10.99
Grilled chicken breast, crispy romaine lettuce, freshly baked cruttons, tossed with our homemade Caesar dressings.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.99
Boneless chicken strips coated with original Buffalo wing sauce, crispy romaine lettuce, ripe tomatoes with a touch of blue cheese.