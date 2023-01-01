Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Brighton

Brighton restaurants
Brighton restaurants that serve chimichangas

El Pelon Taqueria - Brighton - 2197 Commonwealth Ave,

2197 Commonwealth Ave,, Brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chimichanga$7.95
More about El Pelon Taqueria - Brighton - 2197 Commonwealth Ave,
Item pic

 

Amelia's Taqueria

1936 Beacon Street, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Chimichanga$11.95
Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!
Spicy Beef Chimichanga$12.95
Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!
Grilled Chicken Chimichanga$11.95
Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!
More about Amelia's Taqueria

