Chimichangas in Brighton
Brighton restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about El Pelon Taqueria - Brighton - 2197 Commonwealth Ave,
El Pelon Taqueria - Brighton - 2197 Commonwealth Ave,
2197 Commonwealth Ave,, Brighton
|Chimichanga
|$7.95
More about Amelia's Taqueria
Amelia's Taqueria
1936 Beacon Street, Brighton
|Spicy Chicken Chimichanga
|$11.95
Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!
|Spicy Beef Chimichanga
|$12.95
Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!
|Grilled Chicken Chimichanga
|$11.95
Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!