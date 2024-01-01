Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chipotle chicken in Brighton

Brighton restaurants
Brighton restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Craft Food Halls - 1234 Soldiers Field Road - Studio Hotel - Allston

1234 Soldiers Field Road, Boston

Rte. 66 Chipotle Chicken Salad$14.95
Kale and Red Cabbage, Crisp Romaine, Super Grain Blend of Turmeric and Ashwagandha Infused Sorghum Black Bean Salsa, Plantain Crisps, Roasted Cinnamon Chipotle Sweet Potato, Sous Vide Chipotle Chicken, Hemp Hearts, Microgreens, Biodynamic Vegan Cilantro Aioli, Sriracha.
Harry's Bar & Grill

1430 Commonwealth Ave, Brighton

Chipotle Chicken Wrap$16.00
Achilito’s Taqueria Brighton

160 Chestnut Hill ave, Brighton

Chipotle Chicken Burrito*$9.50
Chipotle chicken, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, sour cream. This is a GF option w/ GF Tortilla.
Chipotle Chicken Bowl$11.00
Your choice bowl served with chipotle chicken, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, sour cream. This is a GF option.
Chipotle Chicken Taco*$4.00
Corn tortilla topped with chipotle chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese
