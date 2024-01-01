Chipotle chicken in Brighton
Brighton restaurants that serve chipotle chicken
Craft Food Halls - 1234 Soldiers Field Road - Studio Hotel - Allston
1234 Soldiers Field Road, Boston
|Rte. 66 Chipotle Chicken Salad
|$14.95
Kale and Red Cabbage, Crisp Romaine, Super Grain Blend of Turmeric and Ashwagandha Infused Sorghum Black Bean Salsa, Plantain Crisps, Roasted Cinnamon Chipotle Sweet Potato, Sous Vide Chipotle Chicken, Hemp Hearts, Microgreens, Biodynamic Vegan Cilantro Aioli, Sriracha.
Harry's Bar & Grill
1430 Commonwealth Ave, Brighton
|Chipotle Chicken Wrap
|$16.00
Achilito’s Taqueria Brighton
160 Chestnut Hill ave, Brighton
|Chipotle Chicken Burrito*
|$9.50
Chipotle chicken, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, sour cream. This is a GF option w/ GF Tortilla.
|Chipotle Chicken Bowl
|$11.00
Your choice bowl served with chipotle chicken, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, sour cream. This is a GF option.
|Chipotle Chicken Taco*
|$4.00
Corn tortilla topped with chipotle chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese