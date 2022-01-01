Cookies in Brighton
Brighton restaurants that serve cookies
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Services
77 Warren Street, Brighton
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.39
Baked Right Here in House!
|Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
|$1.39
Baked in House
More about Blackbird Doughnuts®
Blackbird Doughnuts®
100 Holton St., -
|CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE DOUGH-NUT 6-PACK
|$21.00
two each: chocolate chip cookies frosted with white chocolate, strawberry white chocolate, dark chocolate + sprinkles these ones are cookies, folks!
More about Little Pecan Bistro
Little Pecan Bistro
296 washington st, Brighton
|Triple Chocolate Cookie
|$2.75
|Oatmeal White Chocolate Cranberry Cookie
|$2.75
More about The Scoop N Scootery Brighton
ICE CREAM
The Scoop N Scootery Brighton
360 Washington St, Brighton
|COOKIE MONSTER (YO)
|$9.89
Cookie dough yogurt topped with oreos, chopped m&ms and homemade whipped cream
|CHOCOLATE COOKIE CRUMBLE (YO)
|$9.89
Cookie dough and oreo yogurt topped with oreos, chocolate chips and homemade whipped cream