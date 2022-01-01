Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Curry in
Brighton
/
Brighton
/
Curry
Brighton restaurants that serve curry
Thonglor
559 Washington Street, Boston
No reviews yet
Curry Puff
$11.00
crisp pastry filled with curry chicken served with cucumber relish.
More about Thonglor
TAPAS
Brighton Bodega
328 Washington St, Brighton
Avg 4.5
(282 reviews)
WOK TOSSED NOODLES WITH CRISP VEGETABLES + GINGER TOMATO COCONUT CURRY
$15.00
More about Brighton Bodega
Browse other tasty dishes in Brighton
Chicken Salad
Chicken Parmesan
Dumplings
Cappuccino
Avocado Toast
Italian Subs
Caesar Salad
Mac And Cheese
Neighborhoods within Brighton to explore
Allston/Brighton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More near Brighton to explore
Cambridge
Avg 4.3
(163 restaurants)
Brookline
Avg 4.3
(50 restaurants)
Allston
Avg 4.2
(34 restaurants)
Watertown
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Newton Center
Avg 4
(18 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Chestnut Hill
Avg 3.5
(9 restaurants)
Newton
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Newtonville
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(519 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(103 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(237 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(348 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(122 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(875 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(852 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(350 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston