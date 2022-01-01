Fajitas in Brighton
Brighton restaurants that serve fajitas
Cafe Services
77 Warren Street, Brighton
|Chicken Fajita Wrap
|$6.59
Grilled Chicken with Grilled Onions, Green Pepper, Banana Pepper, salsa & Cheddar Cheese in a Flour Tortilla.
Achilitos Taqueria
160 Chestnut Hill ave, Brighton
|Fajita Burrito*
|$9.50
Grilled peppers and onions, cilantro rice, black beans, guacamole, cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, salsa verde
|Fajita Bowl*
|$9.50
Your choice bowl served with Grilled peppers and onions, cilantro rice, black beans, guacamole, cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, salsa verde
|Fajitas Nachos*
|$11.00
Season house chips topped with grilled peppers and onions, corn salsa, jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans, cheese, pico de gallo