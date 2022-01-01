Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Brighton

Go
Brighton restaurants
Toast

Brighton restaurants that serve fajitas

Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

77 Warren Street, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Wrap$6.59
Grilled Chicken with Grilled Onions, Green Pepper, Banana Pepper, salsa & Cheddar Cheese in a Flour Tortilla.
More about Cafe Services
Achilitos Taqueria image

SEAFOOD

Achilitos Taqueria

160 Chestnut Hill ave, Brighton

Avg 4.5 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajita Burrito*$9.50
Grilled peppers and onions, cilantro rice, black beans, guacamole, cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, salsa verde
Fajita Bowl*$9.50
Your choice bowl served with Grilled peppers and onions, cilantro rice, black beans, guacamole, cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, salsa verde
Fajitas Nachos*$11.00
Season house chips topped with grilled peppers and onions, corn salsa, jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans, cheese, pico de gallo
More about Achilitos Taqueria

Browse other tasty dishes in Brighton

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Buffalo Wings

Clams

Shrimp Quesadillas

Steak Tacos

Hot Chocolate

Shrimp Burritos

Tostadas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brighton to explore

Allston/Brighton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Brighton to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (160 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Newton Center

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (8 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (828 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston