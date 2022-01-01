Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Flan in
Brighton
/
Brighton
/
Flan
Brighton restaurants that serve flan
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • CHICKEN
Tasca Restaurant
1612 Commonwealth Ave, Brighton
Avg 4.4
(903 reviews)
Flan
$6.00
Traditional Spanish Flan
More about Tasca Restaurant
TAPAS
Peka Restaurant
304 Washington st, Brighton
Avg 4.7
(156 reviews)
Flan
$7.00
More about Peka Restaurant
