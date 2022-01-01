Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Brighton

Brighton restaurants
Toast

Brighton restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

 

Cafe Services

77 Warren Street, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast with Bacon$5.79
2 pieces of Texas Toast served with bacon
More about Cafe Services
Devlin's image

 

Devlin's

332 Washington Street, Brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST PLATTER$19.00
bacon | sausage | scrambled eggs | blueberry | maple syrup
More about Devlin's

