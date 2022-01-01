Fried pickles in Brighton
Brighton restaurants that serve fried pickles
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Article 24
458 Western Ave, Brighton
|Fried Pickles
|$9.00
8oz of thinly sliced pickles & Cherry peppers lightly battered, fried, served on a bed of lettuce with a side of ranch dressing garnished with chives.
Allergy Concerns: Gluten & Dairy (Dressing)
Devlin's
332 Washington Street, Brighton
|PICKLE BRINE FRIED CHICKEN SAMMICH
|$17.00
carolina bbq | pepperjack | ranch | iceberg | hawaiian bun | side