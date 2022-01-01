Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Gnocchi in
Brighton
/
Brighton
/
Gnocchi
Brighton restaurants that serve gnocchi
Devlin's
332 Washington Street, Brighton
No reviews yet
PESTO STUFFED GNOCCHI
$16.00
baby tomato | spinach | pesto cream
More about Devlin's
TAPAS
Brighton Bodega
328 Washington St, Brighton
Avg 4.5
(282 reviews)
PAN FRIED PESTO STUFFED GNOCCHI
$14.00
YELLOW TOMATO SAUCE | SPINACH | RICOTTA
More about Brighton Bodega
Browse other tasty dishes in Brighton
Chicken Wraps
Green Beans
Steak Salad
Mussels
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Tacos
Steak Quesadillas
Neighborhoods within Brighton to explore
Allston/Brighton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More near Brighton to explore
Cambridge
Avg 4.3
(160 restaurants)
Brookline
Avg 4.3
(48 restaurants)
Allston
Avg 4.2
(32 restaurants)
Watertown
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Newton Center
Avg 4
(17 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Chestnut Hill
Avg 3.5
(8 restaurants)
Newton
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Newtonville
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(493 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(828 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(825 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston