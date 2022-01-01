Grilled chicken in Brighton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Cafe Services

77 Warren Street, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nashville Hot Chicken Grill Pocket$8.99
Fried Chicken Tenders, Nashville Hot Sauce, Coleslaw, Pickles, Tater Tots, Served on a Grilled Tortilla
More about Cafe Services
d3a0c4ea-7bb7-4689-9a62-b4161a53cd5c image

 

Little Pecan Bistro

296 washington st, Brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Grilled Chicken Served on A Toasted Brioche Bun. Drizzled with Roasted Garlic Aioli. Topped with Baby Spinach, Bacon and Crispy Onions. (Fries or Salad is not included)
Breakfast Grilled Chicken Tostadas$11.75
Two Fried Corn Tortillas, Two Eggs, Seared Chicken, sliced Avocado, Serrano Corn Salsa, Chili Aioli, Cilantro.
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase the risk of food borne illnesses.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Grilled Chicken Served on A Toasted Brioche Bun. Drizzled with Roasted Garlic Aioli. Topped with Baby Spinach, Bacon and Crispy Onions. (Fries or Salad is not included)
More about Little Pecan Bistro
Main pic

 

Little Pizza King

2731, 389 Washington St, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken with Fresh Mozzarella Salad$12.50
More about Little Pizza King
Greenhouse Kitchen Cucina Italiana image

 

Greenhouse Kitchen Cucina Italiana

435 Faneuil St, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sub$11.99
Crispy romaine lettuce and ripe tomatoe.
More about Greenhouse Kitchen Cucina Italiana
Grilled Chicken Burrito* image

SEAFOOD

Achilitos Taqueria

160 Chestnut Hill ave, Brighton

Avg 4.5 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Burrito*$9.50
Grilled chicken, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, salsa verde
Grilled Chicken Taco*$4.00
Corn tortilla topped with grilled chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese
Grilled Chicken Bowl*$9.50
Your choice bowl served with grilled chicken, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, salsa verde
More about Achilitos Taqueria
Item pic

 

Amelia's Taqueria

1936 Beacon Street, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$11.80
Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Grilled Chicken Tacos$4.80
Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Grilled Chicken Mexican Bowl$12.95
Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.
More about Amelia's Taqueria

