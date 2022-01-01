Grilled chicken in Brighton
Brighton restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Services
77 Warren Street, Brighton
|Nashville Hot Chicken Grill Pocket
|$8.99
Fried Chicken Tenders, Nashville Hot Sauce, Coleslaw, Pickles, Tater Tots, Served on a Grilled Tortilla
More about Little Pecan Bistro
Little Pecan Bistro
296 washington st, Brighton
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Grilled Chicken Served on A Toasted Brioche Bun. Drizzled with Roasted Garlic Aioli. Topped with Baby Spinach, Bacon and Crispy Onions. (Fries or Salad is not included)
|Breakfast Grilled Chicken Tostadas
|$11.75
Two Fried Corn Tortillas, Two Eggs, Seared Chicken, sliced Avocado, Serrano Corn Salsa, Chili Aioli, Cilantro.
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase the risk of food borne illnesses.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Grilled Chicken Served on A Toasted Brioche Bun. Drizzled with Roasted Garlic Aioli. Topped with Baby Spinach, Bacon and Crispy Onions. (Fries or Salad is not included)
More about Little Pizza King
Little Pizza King
2731, 389 Washington St, Brighton
|Grilled Chicken with Fresh Mozzarella Salad
|$12.50
More about Greenhouse Kitchen Cucina Italiana
Greenhouse Kitchen Cucina Italiana
435 Faneuil St, Brighton
|Grilled Chicken Sub
|$11.99
Crispy romaine lettuce and ripe tomatoe.
More about Achilitos Taqueria
SEAFOOD
Achilitos Taqueria
160 Chestnut Hill ave, Brighton
|Grilled Chicken Burrito*
|$9.50
Grilled chicken, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, salsa verde
|Grilled Chicken Taco*
|$4.00
Corn tortilla topped with grilled chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese
|Grilled Chicken Bowl*
|$9.50
Your choice bowl served with grilled chicken, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, salsa verde
More about Amelia's Taqueria
Amelia's Taqueria
1936 Beacon Street, Brighton
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.80
Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
|Grilled Chicken Tacos
|$4.80
Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
|Grilled Chicken Mexican Bowl
|$12.95
Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.